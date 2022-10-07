Port Lincoln Times

Lincoln Auto Club's 'Show and Shine' showcases historic vehicles

Updated October 7 2022 - 4:14am, first published 3:11am
Lincoln Auto Club member Di Hart in her 1956 Corvette, which will be on display at the Show and Shine event this month. Picture supplied.

Organisers behind The Lincoln Auto Club's 'Show and Shine' event said this year's show will have a quality display of Australian and International motoring history.

