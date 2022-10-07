Organisers behind The Lincoln Auto Club's 'Show and Shine' event said this year's show will have a quality display of Australian and International motoring history.
The event will be held on the foreshore lawns adjacent to the Port Lincoln Yacht Club Sunday October 16. The event will run from 9:30am to 3:30pm and will be free entry.
Organisers have said one of the highlights of the show will include the display of services offered the event sponsors Crowies Paints and Germa-Tech, as these business provide automotive coatings and consumables to those involved in the restoration of classic vehicles.
Lincoln Auto Club president John Greenshields said the event is the club's major showcase open to the public.
"It will be a quality display of Australian, and International motoring history," Mr Greenshields said.
Mr Greenshields said why he believes the event to be larger than others held in the past.
"One reason will be the members eagerness to participate after a two year Covid induced hiatus, and the earlier October timeframe," Mr Greenshields said.
"The other reason is the increase in Club membership bringing a proportional increase in the number and variety of vehicles on show."
There will be catering, refreshments and coffee as well as live rock and roll music during the event.
This year there will be a display of modern prime-movers from local transport industry operators.
"As one of the largest classic vehicle Clubs in regional South Australia, we are pleased to be able to share our passion for classic vehicles with the local public on this occasion," Mr Greenshields said.
"We also hope to send the locals and visitors away with memories of what the Australian motor manufacturing industry once was."
