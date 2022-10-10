Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln local Clay Bertram involved in 'Ocean's to Outback'

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 10 2022 - 6:26am, first published 12:30am
Port Lincoln local Clay Bertram will be running 100km and working to raise a goal of $10 000 for the Royal Flying Doctors Service.

