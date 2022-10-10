Port Lincoln local Clay Bertram will be running 100km and working to raise a goal of $10 000 for the Royal Flying Doctors Service.
12 year old Clay will be running through the RFDS Ocean's to Outback campaign and will be encouraging the community and local businesses to contribute donations to support the cause.
Clay and his mother Simone spoke about how he has supported the Royal Flying Doctors in the past, and was quick to join in on the Ocean's Outback when it cropped up on Facebook.
"He was on a plane up in Birdsville at the Birdsville races so he got a private tour on the RFDS plane with the pilot and that inspired him more to see what the money does and where the plane travels," Ms Bertram said.
Clay said he must average 23.5 km a week to reach his Ocean's to Outback goal.
"We are going to put it out with the businesses as well to say if businesses want to get on board we will put their business logo on my running shirt," Clay said.
"The running he will do in Port Lincoln will have him run past the business and take photos to get the awareness out there," Ms Bertram said.
Ms Bertram said they went to the Cleve Music Festival last week, where he had one of his sand boards signed by all the artists featuring at the festival which would be given out as a prize to win in a raffle.
Raffle tickets were $5 each and 100 per cent of the proceeds of the raffle would go to the RFDS.
Clay said the last time a raffle was run for the RFDS at the Rock the Rangers in Quorn last year, over $1500 was raised.
"We contacted the organisers again and asked if there was another opportunity that we can do the same thing again and they were all for it," Clay said.
Ms Bertram said Clay was currently involved in Port Lincoln Park Runs on Saturday mornings to continue to increase his running tally, as well as running blocks of 5km during the week, as he is mainly running along the foreshore.
Clay said the campaign has provided a good challenge for him, as the most he has ran in a month has been 60-70km.
Clay said it was eye-opening to see the beds on the RFDS planes during his tour of the organisation's facilities.
"It is not just a bed in a plane, it is life saving bed and all the support goes towards that," Clay said.
"They get new planes and have to fit them out with everything they need."
Ms Bertram said they had a family member whose life had been saved by the RFDS while he was living in Queensland, and he had passed away 12 months ago. She said Clay was eager to honour his memory in raising funds for the organisation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.