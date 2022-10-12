TODDLER FUN
Cummins Baby Bounce
Friday, October 14, Cummins School Community Library, 9.30am-10am. All welcome.
SEW TOGETHER
Cea-Side Stitchers
Friday, October 14, Coffin Bay Golf Clubrooms, 9am-12pm, anyone interested in quilting, sewing or needlework is encouraged to bring your machine or knitting.
LEARN TO SIGN
Auslan Signing
Friday, October 14, Port Lincoln Library, 1pm, try some Auslan signing, call Faye 0419 718 805
COME FOR A RIDE
Bikes by the Bay
Saturday, October 15, Bikes by the Bay, meet at the Tumby Bay jetty at 8.30am for a casual bike ride around Tumby Bay
MARKET FAIR
Pt Lincoln Market
Sunday, October 16, Nautilus Theatre, 66 Tasman Terrace, 9am-2pm, great variety of stalls, arts, crafts and more, new stall holders welcome. Visit https://www.facebook.com/lincolnfamilymarket/
SHOW AND SHINE
Lincoln Auto Club
Sunday, October 16, on the foreshore in Port Lincoln starting at 9.30am-3.30pm, free entry, live music, food and coffee available, contact 0488 295 547.
MUSIC, STORIES
Mainly Music program
Tuesday, October 18, Port Lincoln Salvation Army, 5 Marine Avenue, 10am-11.30am, $3 session, for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers to enjoy music, stories, activities. For information - https://www.mainlymusic.org/new-to-mainly-music
ALL IN BLOOM
Open Gardens SA - Garden on the Bay
Friday, October 21 - Saturday, October 22, Koppio, 30 years of work have led to a special garden which is on view as part of Open Garden SA, for information https://australiangardencalendar.com.au/event/open-garden-sa-garden-on-the-bay/
QUIZ NIGHT
Port Lincoln Lions Club
Friday, October 28, 7.30pm, Ravendale Sporting Complex; Quiz night, tables of eight, $10 a head, bring your own nibbles, open bar, tea and coffee, proceeds donated to Royal Flying Doctors Service, call Terry 0437 499 094.
TIME TO REMINISCE
Reunion: Custom Credit and CAGA Finance companies
Saturday, October 29, Strathmore Hotel, North Tce, Adelaide; chance to reconnect with old colleagues, contact Richard Hall on 0408 272 070.
