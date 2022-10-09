Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln's Golf and Seafood Week continues to run strong after 20 years

By Ross Sharrad
Updated October 10 2022 - 12:57am, first published October 9 2022 - 11:47pm
Womens Championship Winners during Port Lincoln Golf and Seafood week Heather Darley (left) and Kaye Jaensch. Pictures supplied.

Now being run for over twenty years, Port Lincoln's Golf and Seafood Week continues to attract both new and returning golfers from other Clubs.

