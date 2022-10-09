Now being run for over twenty years, Port Lincoln's Golf and Seafood Week continues to attract both new and returning golfers from other Clubs.
This year, there were visitors from 33 Clubs - McLaren Vale, North Adelaide, Port Kenny, West Lakes, Marri Park Casuarina, Westward Ho, Mt Osmond, Streaky Bay, Tumby Bay, Grange, Murray Bridge, Tailem Bend, TPI and Veterans, Thaxted Park, Coffin Bay, Port Augusta, Victor Harbor, Elliston, The Vines Reynella, Caloundra, Whyalla, ,Murray Downs, Smoky Bay, Wakehurst, Regency Park, Pymble, Royal Adelaide, Moora Park, Future GC, Cummins, Bathhurst, Cowell and Meeniyan Golf Clubs.
In all, a total of 629 rounds of golf were played over the five days of competition, a test of resilience for the staff, volunteers and organisers, making this the most successful Golf Week ever hosted by the Club.
October 3
The week started with a Teams Ambrose competition on Monday, sponsored by West End.
There were over 160 entries in both Mixed and Men's events, a maximum field that was reduced slightly by culling late entries.
The Men's Nett Winners were visitors Geoffrey, Richard, Liam Hutchison and Kym Doley, with 53.875 and Runners-up were Boyd McCurry, Tom Dawson, Troy Sargent and Joey Wager, with 54.625.
Men's Gross Winners were Kenneth Doyle, Josh Hausler, Huey Rosalia and Ben Abley with 61 off the stick, closely followed by Chris Brooks, Haydn Myers, Robert Proude and Mark Cooper on 62.
The Nett Mixed Winners were Julie, Robert, and Chris Baird, with 53.625, from Michelle and Wayne Smith, Carolyn Cocks and Graeme Dyke on 55.
Mixed Gross Winners were Lyn and TrevorGould, Joan Kervers and Ian Robinson with 68, from Reeta Devi, Mark Meschella, Kay Freeth and Gavin Cheriton with 69 on a countback.
October 4
Tuesday's planned Men's Stableford and Women's Canadian Foursomes were abandoned, with heavy rain flooding the course, with at least three greens under water.
Many players transferred their entries to the following day, as did the daily sponsors, Port Lincoln Hotel.
October 5
What a difference a day makes in Spring; a cloudless, calm and sunny day greeted the players.
Sponsored by Bridgestone Tyres, Dynacast Golf and Mojo's Thai Takeaway, Wednesday's Stableford competitions attracted a strong field of 108 players, 75 Men and 33 Women.
In the Men's divisions, Daniel Brwon won A Grade with 38 points, on a countback from Greg Barry.
Visitor Brian Roberts won B Grade, also with 38, from Tom Dawson 37, and Garry Downey and Bill Healey on 39 had the scores of the day to win C Grade in that order, with 39 points each.
Rundowns went to visitor Ray Morris, Ben Abley, visitor Victor Rulewski, Mark Rowett and Dave Sargent, all on 36 and a host of others on 35 points - John Pope, Chris Brooks, Peter Leahy, Greg Hughes, Mark Cooper, Chas Chambers and Nathan McDowell.
The Women's competition was played in two grades. Division One winner was Heather Darley with 35, from visitor Beverley Shiell on 34. Division Two was won by Michelle Smith 36 from Annette Schaefer on 34.
October 6
The first round of the 36-hole Golf and Seafood Week Championships was held in clam and cloudy conditions on Thursday.
The sponsors over the two rounds were Dean and Liz Weatherspoon, The Sarin Group and Eyre Refrigeration. Once again, there was a strong field of 125 golfers, 89 Men and 36 Women.
The Daily Handicap Winners for the Men were Chris Brooks with nett 68 in A Grade, from Scott Lombe on 69.
Visitor Trevor Grossmann won B Grade with 69 from Ben Sellen 72 and David Krollin took out C Grade with 68, frpm Josh Humphries 70.
Rundowns went to Gavin Cheriton 70 and visitors Wayne Hooper 71 and Brian Roberts 73.
The Women's Division One winner was Heather Darley 69 from Cynthia Thompson 73 and visitors were successful in Division Two - Pauline Britza 69 and Deidre Mann 74.
October 7
The second Championship round on Friday saw 88 Men and 35 Women competing.
In the Men's Handicap Divisions, the winner was Boyd McCurry with 71 nett from Jake Norris on 72.
Tom Dawson won B Grade with 71 on a countback from Ben Sellen, and David Grollih's 69 was well ahead of runnerup Colin Clark's 75.
Rundowns went to Geoff Nottle 72, Jack Humphries and Bill Healy both having nett 73.
In the Women's section, the Division One winner was Helen George with 74 counting out Heather Darley, and Kaye Jaensch won Division Two with 75 from Michelle Smith on 78.
The final results of the two days of the Championships were announced at the Presentation Dinner on Friday evening.
The Men's A Grade Champion was Boyd McCurry with 146, two over par, from Gavin Cheriton with 148.
Ben Sellen won B Grade with a combined total of 169, from visitor Trevor Grossmann on 170, and visitor Wayne Hooper won C Grade with 186 from Bill Healey on 194, after a countback.
The Handicap Winners were Scott Lombe in A Grade with 146, on a countback from Captain Chris Brooks. C Grade was won convincingly by David Grollig on 136 from visitor Victor Rulewski on 150.
For the Women, Heather Darley on a combined gross score of 178 won Division One from Helen George on 183.
Division Two was won by Kaye Jaensch with 208 on a countback from Deb Sykes, both with 208 off the stick.
In Division One, Val Sharrad won the combined nett with 152 from Cynthia Thompson on 154.
Rhondda Mayfield won Division Two nett with 161 from visitor Michele Hart with 163 on a countback from another visitor, Vanessa Kirkham.
Val Sharrad won the Veterans' Trophy.
October 8
The EP Open on Saturday was sponsored by Bendigo Bank Port Lincoln, Fleurieu Milk Company and SA Plumbing Services.
A total of 89 Men and 24 Women played. Playoffs were the order of the day in all Grades and scores became difficult to decipher, with the computer system deciding it had done enough for the week.
The Open Champion was Ben Abley with an even par round of 72. There was a three-way playoff for runner-ups on 77, Boyd McCurry successful over Barry Tattersall and Dan Brown.
Visitor Peter Moos won the B Grade Championship with 82, after another playoff, with Greg Barry.
With scores of 90, both Corey Stephens and Luke Gardner returned for yet another playoff, with the first-named winning.
In the Handicap sections, no scores were able to be screened and printed, but the winners were Dan Brown in A Grade from Greg Cotton, Geoff Nottle in B Grade from Jack Humphries and visitor Jarred Childs overcoming local veteran Kevin Reidy, although Greg Cotton won the Veterans' Trophy.
The Women's Champion in Division One with 82 Gross was interstate visitor Diona Heppell from Reeta Devi with 89. The Nett Winners were Heather Darley on a countback from Cynthia Thompson; both scored 73.
Division Two Championship Winners were Kaye Jaensch with 97 from Liz Weatherspoon on 104, and Nett Winners were Sue Cotton 78 from Elaine Pieirik 80. Kaye Jaensch also won the Veterans' Event..
