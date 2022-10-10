The Foundation Cup Eyre Peninsula team represented their region in a state competition in Berri.
28 players represented their region in the team's event and in an individual tournament which had state country spots up for grabs.
Players represented many areas of our region with our team made up of players from Port Lincoln, Tumby Bay, Cummins, Streaky Bay, Darke Peak and Whyalla.
Players showed amazing sportsmanship both on and off the courts, as Archie Fitzgerald, Cindy Cabot and Estelle Gray voted the best sports in their age groups by their peers.
In the teams events rain delayed the start of the event but once play got underway the 11s team got their first experience on grass.
With wet courts and the ball bounce hard to judge the team played well to win their first round match six sets to 45 games defeating Hills Fleurieu three sets 36 games.
All players recorded wins across the five rounds with the team finishing equal fourth overall.
The 13 years and under recorded their best win eight sets 60 games to Lower Northern four sets 39 games Finishing fifth overall the experience these players will take away from this event will be a good lead in for the summer season.
The 15 years and under recorded numerous wins over their five rounds with their best performance over the seasoned grass court players the Riverland seven sets 62 games to five sets 48 games. The team finished 4th overall.
The leaders of our team 17 years and under had their best match against Hills Fleurieu when they lost four sets 34 games to five sets 47 games.
This group showed leadership throughout the event mentoring their younger team members both on and off the court.
In the individual event some of our players had outstanding results with Samson Schmucker undefeated in his round robin event to advance to the elimination draw.
Schmucker continued his good form with a win over Zach Angelino 6-1 which he backed up with a 6-0 win over James Swinslead to book a spot in the final. Schmucker worked hard in the final but Handbury was too consistent winning the match 62.
Eva Schmucker won through to the semi finals by playing some outstanding tennis where she came up against number two seed Imogen Trengrove going down 6-1 1-6 4-10 who went onto to win the final.
Schmucker continued to play in the playoff to determine a spot in state country team coming up against the number one seed Maria Tzanavaras.
Coming from behind Schmucker worked hard to win 1-6 6-4 10-4 which was an outstanding effort to book her spot in the team.
Carter Macgowan won through to the semi final where he was up against the number one seed Dylan Wilson.
Wilson was on fire and won the match convincingly and took out the event only losing five games in eight sets.
Macgowan then went on to play in the playoff for the state country spot. Regrouping from his last match Macgowan got over the line against Jack Grosser in an entertaining match 6-0 2-6 10-3 booking his spot in the state country team.
Holly Bates took out the consolation final by playing consistent tennis in a two hour marathon to win 7-6 5-7 10-4 over Jasmin Fairey
Archie Fitzgerald took out his consolation final 6-7 6-4 10-6 over Cohen Fleming-Deacan to finish his event off on a high.
Jani Howett was able to control her consolation final winning 6-2 6-3 over Daisy Rees to finish her week off in style. William Turner was runner up in the 17 years and under consolation final
Port Lincoln Tennis Association is gearing up for the summer season which has Men's Monday Night doubles, Wednesday Night Ladies Doubles, Friday Night Mixed and Thursday night and Saturday morning juniors.
Saturday October 15 is registration day for juniors and seniors.
New players to come along at 9.00am to sign up with returning players 10am.
Saturday October 22 is grading day for the juniors and the last chance to register for the summer season. New players are at 9:00am and returning players at 10:00am.
Competition will commence the following week. Contact Julie 0428531106 for more information.
Great Flinders Tennis Tournament will be held on Sunday October 23 so get your entries in for a great day of tennis
