Give women's footy a chance

By South Australian Editor Greg Mayfield
Despite the critics' comments, women's football has developed at an incredible rate.
The latest controversy came when a media commentator in the eastern states criticised the standard of AFLW matches.
He pointed to a recent match in which a team had scored only one point for the entire four quarters.
That has happened in country football leagues around the nation many times, but they are still thriving.
Such a performance is rarely, if ever, seen at AFL men's competition level, but the sport that began in open paddocks in Victoria all those years ago is persevering with AFLW - and rightly so.
New women's teams are springing up around the country and new leagues are being formed for them.
In one South Australian town, the sport is rapidly challenging the old-favourite, netball, for popularity.
An official told ACM that when the netball grand finals were staged in the town's indoor centre, some competitors had remarked that if women's football matches were on the same day, they would choose to play football instead.
That is saying something considering the stature of netball in rural areas.
No doubt, many of these would-be players and supporters watch the AFLW matches on television.
And some would travel to major venues to see the matches - given the incentive of a $10 admission fee and free entry for those under 18.
In the time-honoured catch-cry of Aussie rules footy, the critics should "play the ball, not ... the woman".
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
