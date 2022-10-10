The Port Lincoln Cricket Association kicked off its McDonald's Twenty Twenty Cup on Saturday October 8.
The matches continued on Sunday for the second round in a round robin style competition.
Southern Eyre South defeated Rovers by one run on Saturday at Wangary Oval, as the final scores were Southern Eyre South 1/64 (11) to Rovers 9/63 (20).
Colts came away with the win against Tod River by 12 runs at Mortlock Park, the final scores were Colts 4/114 (20) to Tod River 10/102 (19.2).
Charlton came away with a close two run win over Rovers at Wangary Oval, the final scores were Rovers 8/78 (20) to Charlton 6/80 (18.1).
Tasman had a one run win over Tasman at Mortlock Park, the final scores Tasman T20 3/53 (8.4) to Wayback 10/52 (16.4).
Southern Eyre South went onto play Charlton at Wangary Oval where South won by 73 runs the final scores, Southern Eyre South (20) to Charlton 8/63 (20).
Colts went onto tackle Wayback where the team won by 6 runs at Mortlock Park, the final scores Colts 8/113 (20) to Wayback T20 10/107 (20).
The second round on Sunday saw Charlton beat Colts by one run at Ravendale Oval, the final scores 4/144 to 1/143.
Wayback took on Tod River at Ravendale where Wayback won by 88 runs, the final scores Wayback 6/163 to Tod River 10/75.
Tasman battled Rovers at Ravendale - no scores were provided.
Southern Eyre South defeated Colts by one run at Ravendale, the final scores Southern Eyre South 5/70 to Colts 10/69.
Tasman went onto beat Todd River by 71 runs at Ravendale, the final scores 3/162 to 8/91.
Wayback went onto play Rovers at Ravendale - no scores were provided.
Next weekend will see Southern Eyre South battle Tod River, while Tasman will take on Charlton - both games will be played on Sunday October 16 at Ravendale.
