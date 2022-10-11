Port Lincoln Times

District Council of Lower Eyre gathering feedback to develop Cummins Town Master Plan

Updated October 11 2022 - 1:17am, first published 12:00am
District Council of Lower Eyre Mayor Jo-Anne Quigley said the feedback from the community for the Cummins Town Master Plan would help shape a 20-year strategic framework and vision to guide the future directions of Cummins. Picture file.

District Council of Lower Eyre is seeking feedback from local businesses and residents to work to develop a Cummins Township Master Plan.

Local News

