District Council of Lower Eyre is seeking feedback from local businesses and residents to work to develop a Cummins Township Master Plan.
Council and consultants Holmes Dyer have been seeking feedback, and Mayor Jo-Anne Quigley said the feedback would help develop a plan that would provide a 20-year strategic framework and vision to guide the future directions of Cummins.
"We are encouraging residents to participate in the short online on Council's website - lowereyrepeninsula.sa.gov.au, or by scanning the QR Code on your phone," Cr Quigley said.
A breakfast meeting was held with local business representatives on Friday morning October 7, and a drop-in session was held later that day at the Cummins Institute.
Cr Quigley said the feedback received so far had been useful, however, she encouraged people to fill out the short survey before submissions close at 5pm on Monday October 17.
Once finalised the Master Plan will directly inform council's strategic planning, asset and infrastructure planning along with budget priorities
"The information gained will help Council advocate to State and Federal Governments and other potential partners to help secure grant funding," Cr Quigley said.
