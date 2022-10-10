District Council of Lower Eyre has carried out a ground penetrating radar survey to determine the exact sites of the internments at the Poonindie Cemetery.
The council has anticipated that the results would be back by the end of November.
Council established a new sub-committee, Friends of Poonindie Cemetery, in April, which would work to enable the council and the community to make improvements to the cemetery site.
The committee was organised after community members had expressed their concerns about the state of the cemetery. For example, it had been noted there was an infestation of rabbits digging holes around graves and weeds growing throughout.
Flinders University Archaeologists completed the survey through a community event run by the District Council of Lower Eyre Poonindie Cemetery Working Group, staff and elected members.
Students from Poonindie Primary School also attended.
Port Lincoln Aboriginal Council's Brooke Cox gave a welcome to country and Deakin Brenton Mortimer from the Port Lincoln Catholic Parish undertook a blessing of the site on behalf of the Christian community.
Lower Eyre Mayor Jo-Anne Quigley said it was important for the work to be done before the working group did any upgrade works at the cemetery.
"This survey will not only determine the positioning of potential internments but help clarify that the current fence is in the right location," Cr Quigley said.
Cr Quigley said the council had endorsed the draft concept plans for the Poonindie Cemetery improvements, subject to the required approvals under the Heritage Place Act 1993 and the Aboriginal Heritage Act 1988.
Proposed improvements include:
"Once we have the survey report and approvals from relevant agencies, the concept plan works on the Cemetery will begin," Cr Quigley said.
Some minor works have taken place, including rabbit baiting and general tidying of trees and shrubs.
