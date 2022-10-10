Port Lincoln Times

Ground penetrating radar survey carried out at Poonindie Cemetery

Updated October 11 2022 - 12:27am, first published October 10 2022 - 11:30pm
A ground penetrating radar survey has been carried out by Flinders University Archeologists to determine the exact sites of the internments at the Poonindie Cemetery. Picture Lachlan Smith.

District Council of Lower Eyre has carried out a ground penetrating radar survey to determine the exact sites of the internments at the Poonindie Cemetery.

Local News

