An open garden day will run at a location in Port Lincoln over two days at a property overlooking Proper Bay and beyond.
The property is named Garden on the Bay located at 160 Proper Bay Road owned by Wendy and Jim White. The couple have chosen the Royal Flying Doctors Service as their chosen charity for proceeds from the event to go towards.
Open Gardens SA encourage people to bring cash for entry as eftpos facilities are not always available.
Adults must pay $10 to enter, children under 18 are free and it is a $8 entry fee for certain concessions.
The garden will be open from Friday October 21 to Saturday October 22 from 10am to 4:30pm. The small potting shed on site will house plants for sale on both days.
The property is at an elevated seaside location, and Open Gardens SA has stated it has a "rich mix of climate compatible, wow-factor plants" which have been combined to "great effect" creating a "spectacle" of flower and foliage colours and textures.
The couple have been working on the garden for the past 30 years and they have been working to improve the shallow sandy soils and have planted trees to buffer the strong coastal winds.
Through trial and error, Open Gardens SA has stated the garden had evolved to the point where it is filled with the "vivid tones" and "striking sculptural shapes" of succulents, cacti, agaves, aloes, pigface, yucca, furcraea, bromeliads with flowering plants like echium, osteospermum, geraniums and statice adding "bright splashes" of colour.
Open Gardens SA stated low carpeting ground covers mingle with "big bold" architectural plants, their foliage varying from steely blue to deep wine red and from silver to gold to green. It stated that with all these colours "massed" together, it has made for a "superb" sight.
At the garden there is a small bridge that spans one of the curving garden beds that weave across the slope, which are all linked with "expansive" areas of lawn.
Open Gardens SA stated several topiary domes and crisply clipped hedges add "formality" and statuary is dotted through the garden.
There is a veggie patch behind the house with three wicking beds and a number of fruit trees.
Open Gardens SA has described the property as "inspiring," and that the area is planted with an "eye-catching" mix of "robust" plants that thrive in the coastal conditions and create a "beautiful," year-round living picture.
