Owners of 'Garden on the Bay' welcome community event to open garden day event

Updated October 11 2022 - 12:52am, first published October 10 2022 - 11:11pm
An open garden day event will be held over two days this week at 'Garden on the Bay.' Picture supplied.

An open garden day will run at a location in Port Lincoln over two days at a property overlooking Proper Bay and beyond.

