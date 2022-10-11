Port Lincoln Times

One Heart hold luncheon to celebrate 20 years of connecting with local agencies

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 11 2022 - 6:59am, first published 3:13am
Manager of One Heart Care Bargain Centre Michael Holton celebrated 20 years of One Heart connecting with agencies to help serve locals in need over a luncheon event at the church this week. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Port Lincoln One Heart Care celebrated 20 years of operating locally as a care organisation at a luncheon event this week.

