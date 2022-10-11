Port Lincoln One Heart Care celebrated 20 years of operating locally as a care organisation at a luncheon event this week.
The luncheon was held at One Heart Church on Tuesday October 11, where invited guests enjoyed a delicious lunch organised by the One Heart team.
Manager of One Heart Care Bargain Centre Michael Holton said attendees were also there to recognise and celebrate agencies in Port Lincoln that work to assist locals in need.
"We are an agency that does not actually take clients directly but we support agencies to do what they do by giving them funds services and resources wherever we can," Mr Holton said.
"The funds go to all sorts of organisations, there are domestic violence situations we are assisting with, there are cases where people do not have enough food or just basic needs for their lives - we are helping in that sort of way too."
Mr Holton said One Heart Care Bargain Centre also helps people who are leaving jail, as they provide them with vouchers to help them get back on their feet.
"We might help someone with a furniture move if they have got no means to do that," Mr Holton said.
"Any sort of need we can fill we will fulfill it."
Mr Holton said the One Heart Bargain Centre second hand shop generates funds to go towards care.
"People can donate goods to the Bargain Centre and we also buy goods and resell them and the funds that we generate out of that second hand shop are what is distributed to the organisations around Port Lincoln," Mr Holton said.
Mr Holton said he works full time as manager of the shop, while other members of the team work part time to help operate the shop.
"There are also numbers of volunteers that help whether it is furniture restoration, chopping up kindling to bag up, cleaning - all sorts of needs," Mr Holton said.
"We have got volunteers that help with the finances and the admin in the office."
The Bargain Centre is located at 55 Mortlock Terrace in Port Lincoln, and Mr Holton said the team relies heavily on donations from people.
"People also donate directly to One Heart care and that is a non for profit benevolent, tax deductible organisation and 100 per cent of their giving goes directly to needs of Port Lincoln."
Attendees also sat in on a video presentation during the luncheon which entailed a testimonial from three agencies, as Mr Holton said that this displayed how One Heart works together with people in the community to serve the needs of locals.
Mr Holton said One Heart has worked with around 30 agencies in the past five years.
"We would like to expand that and so if organisations have needs or if you know of situations please let us know," Mr Holton said.
"Those needs must be under a case management situation just so that we know that the funds are going where they are genuinely needed."
Mr Holton said One Heart Church runs services at its premises every Sunday and at different times during the week.
"We have a children's program that we run on Sundays...We have services on certain Thursday nights once a month and on Sunday twice in the morning at 9 and 10:30."
