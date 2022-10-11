Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Council candidates asked to commit to marina community pontoon

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated October 11 2022 - 4:53am, first published 4:40am
The Tacoma Preservation Society (TPS) has written to ten potential councillors and two mayoral candidates asking them to indicate their support for the construction of a 90-metre x 200 tonne capacity community pontoon in the Lincoln Cove Marina, adjacent to the Fishermen's Memorial and Marina Hotel.

