The Tacoma Preservation Society (TPS) has written to ten potential councillors and two mayoral candidates asking them to indicate their support for the construction of a 90-metre x 200 tonne capacity community pontoon in the Lincoln Cove Marina, adjacent to the Fishermen's Memorial and Marina Hotel.
The letter from TPS requests a written response from candidates by Friday October 14 . The group has said it will report candidate responses to the wider community to inform voters ahead of council elections in November.
"The TPS has been attempting for more than a decade to encourage the Port Lincoln City Council to seriously consider and then build what we believe is a win-win development for nautical based tourism, recreational boaties and fishers and the Port Lincoln community," TPS Media Coordinator Ian Doyle OAM said.
Built in Port Fairy and arriving in Port Lincoln in 1952, the 84ft wooden fishing vessel Tacoma is credited with helping establish Port Lincoln's commercial fishing industry. The historic registered vessel is currently moored at a marina location inaccessible to the public.
Mr Doyle said that if a favourable outcome is not reached after a new council is sworn in, the TPS may look at relocating the Tacoma to Port Fairy or Port Adelaide.
Port Lincoln City Council is now in control of the lease of much of the proposed community pontoon water in the Marina, a TPS statement said.
"Despite TPS's sustained efforts, a slim majority in previous Councils has opposed the proposal. We are hopeful the new Council, given it largely controls the location, will give this much needed community development renewed, serious consideration and support," Mr. Doyle said.
A suitable pontoon would serve the need for a high-profile, easily accessible mooring for the historically significant MFV Tacoma and other tourism operators, and also allow the Port Lincoln community easier water access at the Marina, the group said.
Previous council reports indicate that funding for the project could be achieved through the State Boating Facilities Fund. If funding was secured in this way, the group said minimal financial support would be required from council.
"The official opening of the federal, state, local government and community supported Marina at Coffin Bay on October 22 and the developments at Cowell are clear demonstrations of what can be achieved when local government supports good ideas. This is a good idea, and its time has come," Mr. Doyle said.
"Port Lincoln is home to Australia's largest fishing fleet and purports to be Australia's Seafood Capital. This proposed development will support that proposition. We await the responses from the Council and Mayoral candidates with interest," Mr. Doyle said.
