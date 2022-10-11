Port Lincoln Times

One Heart'S luncheon to celebrate 20 years of connecting with local agencies | GALLERY

By Lachlan Smith, Tristan Tobin
Updated October 11 2022 - 7:00am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Lincoln One Heart Care celebrated 20 years of operating locally as a care organisation at a luncheon event this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.