Port Lincoln One Heart Care celebrated 20 years of operating locally as a care organisation at a luncheon event this week.
The event was held in the One Heart Church on Tuesday October 11, where invited guests enjoyed a delicious lunch followed by dessert organised by the One Heart team.
Attendees also took the opportunity to recognise and celebrate agencies in Port Lincoln that work to assist locals in need.
One Heart support agencies through providing funds and resources where possible.
The One Heart Bargin Centre second hand shop is the main generator for funds to go towards care, and the community can contribute by making donations. The shop also goes out and buys brand new goods to resell.
Attendees also sat in on a video presentation during the luncheon which entailed a testimonial from three agencies, and showed how the connection between One Heart and these agencies has helped serve the needs of locals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.