State government seeks community feedback for Port Lincoln intersection upgrades

The state government is seeking community feedback on four planned intersection upgrades between Light Street and Mortlock Terrace.
The Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) announced that four concept designs had been prepared and community opinion would be sought on them to help advance planning and design.
The intersections to be upgraded are:
The four concept designs would be available online alongside an accompanying survey open until November 11 2022.
Community information sessions will be held on Thursday, 20 October and Friday, 21 October at the Nautilus Arts Centre on Tasman Terrace, Port Lincoln.
The community information sessions would be an opportunity for local community members and stakeholders to meet the project team, ask questions and provide any feedback, a DIT statement said.
Design work for each intersection is expected to be finalised in late 2022, with construction works expected to commence in 2023.
Proposed intersection improvements would include improved pedestrian crossings and the removal of some left turn slip lanes.
DIT and City of Port Lincoln Council would also perform renewal works along the main street (Lincoln Highway and Liverpool Street) and nearby locations in the centre of Port Lincoln, including the car parking bays.
Renewal works would be undertaken in two stages, with the first stage expected to commence in the first half of 2023 and include Liverpool Street, from Mortlock Terrace to Porter Street, as well as sections of Porter Street and London Street.
For more information about the intersection upgrades, to view the concept designs and access the survey, or to subscribe for project updates, visit www.dit.sa.gov.au/portlincoln
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.