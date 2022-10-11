Anglers had a successful week on the water where a variety of fish were caught in different areas.
West Coast
We have heard a few reports of small mulloway being caught in the far west.
Not many legal fish so far, but there have been some big tailor and plenty of gummies caught along with the usual rays.
Looking at the water temp charts, it looks like the warm water is starting to push down the coast, so there will be a few school sized tuna offshore from Ceduna and maybe down to around Elliston.
Venus and Streaky bays have been good for a mixed bag of king george whiting, garfish, squid, silver trevally and tommys.
Coffin Bay
King george whiting are around in good numbers.
As always, most of them are just under or just over, so make sure that you measure them before harvest.
Most of the fish are between 28 and 32cm and Goolwa Cockles, squid and local prawns have been the best baits.
For bigger whiting, head out towards deeper water at Farm Beach during the day. If fishing early or late, fish in 2-3 meters.
Other species being caught inside coffins are garfish (Dutton Bay has been good), snook, salmon, gummy sharks and tommys.
Offshore has been excellent on the calm days.
Nannygai to 60cm, blue morwong up to 80cm and some big School and Gummy sharks have been landed on local squid baits and tuna.
Samsons and kingfish have also been caught offshore on jigs and live baits.
Port Lincoln
Squid are still a bit tricky.
The town jetty and wharf areas seems to be the most productive still.
One lucky angler landed a squid with a 39cm hood during the weekend, and there have been a few other mid 30cm hooded squid around.
The red on red jig has been dynamite during the day, as have the 390 glow jigs.
Other good squidding areas have been between Horse rock and the Monument, Boston Island and around the top end of Thistle.
King george whiting have been best around the northern end of Thistle up to Louth Island.
Goolwa Cockles, squid and prawns have been the go. Fish up to 50cm have been landed.
Proper Bay and the North Shore areas are improving for King George Whiting to around 38cm.
Other fish in the bays have included some good garfish, silver trevally, snook and salmon trout.
Offshore has seen some good catches of Nannygai to 50cm, Blue morwong to 80cm, a few Samsons and some big Silver Trevally.
Yellowfin whiting have been caught up at North Shields on Nippers and worms.
We have had a couple of reports of Blue Swimmers being sighted in the shallows after dark.
Tumby Bay
King george whiting to 45cm have been caught out at the group in 2-4 meters of water on Goolwa Cockles and fresh Squid baits.
There are plenty of good sized squid around the Islands, big snook, silver trevally and salmon around the reefs and some good garfish.
From the town Jetty, garfish, tommys and squid have been caught late in the afternoon
Port Neil
King george whiting, garfish, squid and tommies have been reported by boaties.
Cowell
We have had a couple of reports of blue swimmer crabs being caught from the jetty at night time. There have also been some garfish and squid caught in the harbour.
