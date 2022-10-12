House of the Week | Surround yourself in style

BED 2 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Offering both great street appeal and a family friendly easy flowing floorplan, once you enter this contemporary home, you will certainly notice the quality and appreciate the generously proportioned design.
Across the front of the home is a spacious living and kitchen, including space for a larger dining table. This main section opens out to the substantial front deck through bi-fold doors, offering a great area to extend when entertaining.
Feel luxurious in the main suite with its false wall. Hidden behind is a double walk-through robe leading into the sumptuous ensuite, complete with floor to ceiling porcelain tiles, a huge vanity, double showerhead, while the toilet is separate.
Adjacent is the second living space, family room or rumpus room where the kids can make the most of their own area or alternatively it would make a perfect parent's retreat.
Step out to the established landscaped grounds which can be enjoyed while spending time with family and friends from the pergola area. Finished in stylish porcelain pavers with its high-pitched timber ceiling and dimmable down lights, adding charm to this outdoor space.
Packed with extra features including ducted air conditioning, stunning hardwood floors throughout the living areas, vaulted ceilings and rainwater is plumbed to the home.
