Director of Southern Ocean Abalone on investing to expand and become commercial

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 19 2022 - 11:32pm, first published 11:30pm
Director of Southern Ocean Abalone Leo Stewart outline what steps the business needs to take to continue to expand and become commercial. Picture supplied.

Leo Stewart director of Southern Ocean Abalone said the business is working to expand and become commercial.

