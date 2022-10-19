Leo Stewart director of Southern Ocean Abalone said the business is working to expand and become commercial.
Mr Stewart said the way his business farm abalone was in between wild catch and farmed.
"You take out the abalone and you put on the bottom and then you condition them out, so it is value adding," Mr Stewart said.
"We take a farmed abalone and then put it up for a period of time and changes, it eats natural weed even if it is natural element on concrete bases and then the meat changes colour."
Mr Stewart said this would result in higher quality meat, and that the business had undergone batches of trials around this form of farming.
He said they had harvested their abalone recently, and the meat had been delivered to Western Abalone, where they value it on quality.
"Quality is the key aspect they are looking for so they can on sell it," Mr Stewart said.
Mr Stewart said the business takes 80mm abalone and grows them out to around 120mm.
"The meat changes colour and we are going to serve a better quality meat than a farmed abalone," Mr Stewart said.
"It is going back to its more natural element and it puts added value onto the meat itself."
Mr Stewart said the abalone is left out on the bases, and divers will inspect the bases regularly to clear out any predators and ensure everything is running smoothly.
"On the proviso that you dive regularly, then you are on top of that," Mr Stewart said.
Mr Stewart said they would sell their produce to Western Abalone, and from there the company would process them and distribute them to areas around the world.
He said the concept they were working with to farm abalone was working well, and the business had first started using the concrete blocks in 2007.
"Our blocks are designed purposely for keeping abalone on and also for letting weed roll over the top of them which is the food source," Mr Stewart said.
Mr Stewart said the businesses would be looking to invest in more concrete blocks to expand on what the team has been operating.
"We have got 39 hectares of water available for use, and we are only using two stripes of 40m long by a metre and half wide, three metres wide with the fence, so that is 4m by 40m long," Mr Stewart said.
"That is all you are using out of 39 hectares, so we have got a lot of water out there to use and it is in a prime spot, it has got good water flow."
Mr Stewart said the business had all the resources needed to expand the business and implement more concrete blocks.
He said the expansion of the business would result in more jobs which would include a dive team who would fill other roles in maintenance as well.
"We are trying to do whatever we can to bring industry back into Port Lincoln."
