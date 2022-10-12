Port Lincoln Times

Flinders State Liberal MP Sam Telfer welcomes recent proposal

October 12 2022 - 7:53am
Flinders State Liberal MP Sam Telfer welcomed the recent proposal by the Department of Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) which has involved upgrading intersections within Port Lincoln. Picture supplied.

