Flinders State Liberal MP Sam Telfer welcomed the recent proposal by the Department of Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) which involved upgrading intersections within Port Lincoln.
The announcement was made Tuesday, October 11 and detailed of the start of the community consultation process and the unveiled drawings of the proposed changes to intersections.
The state government is now open to community feedback on the four planned intersection upgrades located between Light Street and Mortlock Terrace.
DIT announced that four concept designs had been prepared, and the community's different opinions would be gathered to help advance planning and design.
The intersections to be upgraded are:
The four concept designs would be available online with a survey which will be open until November 11 2022.
Mr Telfer said community feedback received on the proposals from DIT was important as it would ensure the best outcome possible for residents and for optimal traffic flows throughout the city.
"The former Liberal Government put significant investment in our local roads, and it is pleasing to see this vital work has been carried on by DIT," Mr Telfer said.
"After all the effort put in to get to this point, we need to make sure that the work that gets done is what our community needs."
Mr Telfer said Port Lincoln Mayor Brad Flaherty along with the City of Port Lincoln have been working hard achieve the best possible results for locals. He also said the concept designs will provide improved road safety and comfort.
"I have maintained ongoing correspondence and contact with the Minister to highlight the poor state of condition which many of our roads are in, especially the main thoroughfare of Liverpool Street," Mr Telfer said.
Mr Telfer said Port Lincoln residents were notified about the works from DIT this week through a letterbox drop.
He said community feedback would enable DIT to give the best outcomes for local motorists.
"Community feedback can be submitted online or in person, and I am grateful to DIT for offering Community Information Sessions to local residents," Mr Telfer said.
Community Information Sessions will be held at the Nautilus Arts Centre on Thursday, October 20 and Friday, October 21 between 11am and 1pm, and again from 4pm and 6pm.
Email submissions can be sent to DIT.Engagement@sa.gov.au, and submissions will close on Friday November 11.
