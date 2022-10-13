Port Lincoln Times

Meet the local: Jenny Pearce

By Tristan Tobin
Jenny Pearce is a regular Parent Helper at the Port Lincoln Scout Group. Port Lincoln Times met Jenny outside Kmart fundraising for Port Lincoln Scouts to travel to Encounter 2022, a once-every-three-year statewide event in Port Elliot that attracts thousands of Scouting boys and girls from around SA.

