Meet the local: Jenny Pearce

Jenny Pearce is a regular Parent Helper at the Port Lincoln Scout Group. Port Lincoln Times met Jenny outside Kmart fundraising for Port Lincoln Scouts to travel to Encounter 2022, a once-every-three-year statewide event in Port Elliot that attracts thousands of Scouting boys and girls from around SA.
Jenny has been a Parent Helper at the Scout group for about six years, and said she'd learned a lot during that time.
"You learn perseverance. What we ask the kids to do we have to do as well. We hiked the Flinders Ranges, that was quite challenging," Jenny said.
"Although I'm a farmer's girl, hiking is a bit different, that was something I hadn't done before!"
Making a difference in kids lives is what keeps Jenny coming back. Her favourite thing is "seeing the growth in the kids and the enjoyment they get out of having all the different experiences we offer them."
Jenny chose to stay on as a parent helper even after her own children left Scouts. Since then she's been on camping trips where she and others look after as many as 50 kids at a time.
"My favourite experience was Cuboree."
Cuboree is what Encounter 2022 was called in the past.
"It was thousands of kids and lots of happy faces."
When asked how she got started volunteering with Scouts Jenny said she was a little reluctant at first, but was encouraged to help out one night by another member.
"It's just kind of grown from there. I enjoyed it so I stayed."
