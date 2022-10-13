Children at Arno Bay and surrounds will have the chance to follow a trick or treating map around the town at a Halloween event this month.
The Arno Bay New Years Day group has organised the event for Saturday October 29.
The children will meet at the Arno Bay Supershed at 5:30pm to collect their trick or treating map before setting off to each of the different destinations on the map to collect lollies and novelties from local residents and businesses involved.
Arno Bay New Years Day organiser Brooke Ramsey said there are around 15 stops on the trick or treat map.
"The locals do a really good job setting up their houses and then afterwards the children and families come back to the Supershed," Ms Ramsey said.
"We have got a giant inflatable maze and a smoke machine, we have got arts and crafts and a free sausage sizzle which is included in the ticket price."
Ms Ramsey said there would also be popcorn, fairy floss and slushies available, and the event was suitable for children of all ages.
She said families come from as far as places like Port Lincoln, Wudinna, Lock and Whyalla for the event.
Ms Ramsey said there would be a range of different activities to get involved in on the crafts table.
"We have got masks, colouring in, some painting and scratch art," Ms Ramsey said.
"The local takeaway shop will be staying open later for food and the pub has takeaway pizzas and other meals for dine in or takeaway."
