Port Lincoln Times

Arno Bay New Years Day group organise Halloween trick or treat map around town

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 13 2022 - 6:47am, first published 5:30am
Stacey Michael with children Chelsea, Tate and Courtney all dressed up for last year's Halloween event in Arno Bay. Picture supplied.

Children at Arno Bay and surrounds will have the chance to follow a trick or treating map around the town at a Halloween event this month.

