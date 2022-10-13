People in Port Lincoln and Cleve will be able to learn about supporting young people on the autism spectrum at upcoming free information sessions in both areas.
Positive Partnerships will be running a free autism workshop for parents and carers at Port Lincoln Yacht Club on Tuesday October 25, which will start at 9:15am and run until 3:00pm.
Another session will be held at Cleve Sporting Bodies on October 27, which will begin at 9:15am and run until 3:00pm.
South Australian coordinator of Positive Partnerships, Jo Zeitz, said one of the most valuable aspects of the workshops is that people are able to share their experiences with other parents.
"That can be really useful...there is a really strong 'lived experience voice' throughout our workshops. All our resources and content are evidence based and reviewed by our adult autistic advisory group," Ms Zeitz said.
Ms Zeitz said Positive Partnerships had an experienced facilitation team that came from a broad background and included people on the autism spectrum, parents of young autistic people, teachers, and therapists.
Participants at the workshops will take part in tabletop activities and discussions, building on their knowledge throughout the day.
Positive Partnerships workshops include videos of interviews with young people on the spectrum that provide a variety of perspectives.
Ms Zeitz said Positive Partnerships puts the student at the centre of the planning process and will introduce parents to a 'Planning Tool' and other resources that help families and schools work together for the best possible student outcomes.
"It is really about parents and schools working effectively together - a positive partnership," Ms Zeitz said.
"We learn about autism and talk about strengths-based ways of working with our young people to help them achieve their goals."
Ms Zeitz said the sessions would give people the opportunity to take time out of their day and hear the information over a free meal with others, in a format where attendees could discuss different ideas and new strategies with each other.
She said the sessions would also have information for parents and carers about what steps they can take to look after themselves and be there for their child.
"We talk about how important it is to look after yourself so that you have the resilience to be present for your child," Ms Zeitz said.
"We talk about how to find time for you when life is really busy."
Ms Zeitz said the free sessions were made possible around the State through funding from the Australian Government's Department for Education.
"We have many other resources on our website anyone can access for free," Ms Zeitz said.
Register for the upcoming workshops at www.positivepartnerships.com.au
