Port Lincoln Times

Community's opportunity to learn more about autism through Positive Partnerships

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 14 2022 - 6:22am, first published October 13 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People in Port Lincoln and Cleve will be able to learn about supporting young people on the autism spectrum at upcoming free information sessions by Positive Partnerships in both areas. Picture supplied.

People in Port Lincoln and Cleve will be able to learn about supporting young people on the autism spectrum at upcoming free information sessions in both areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.