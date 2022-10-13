Port Lincoln Times

Wrap the earth 18 times: CSIRO reveals huge yearly global fishing line loss

Updated October 13 2022 - 1:13am, first published 1:10am
Its estimated that two per cent of fishing gear is lost at sea every year, including 14 billion hooks and 25 million pots and traps. Picture supplied.

Fishing line that could wrap around the Earth 18 times is lost in the world's oceans every year, according to research by CSIRO and the University of Tasmania.

