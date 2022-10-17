Tourism providers lend support to new location for Tacoma

Local tourism operators have voiced support for a proposal to relocate the historic fishing festival Tacoma to a more prominent location in the Lincoln Cove Marina.
The support comes as the vessel's operators, the Tacoma Preservation Society, continues an 11-year campaign to a find suitable long-term location for the historic tuna and prawn boat. The 84-foot wooden vessel is often credited with revolutionising Port Lincoln's fishing industry when it arrived in the city from Port Fairy in 1952.
The fully functional Tacoma is currently moored in the marina at Sandy Point Drive, a location tourism provider David Doudle described as "out of the way."
Mr Doudle, MD of Australian Coastal Safaris, said Port Lincoln could be doing more to make the most of maritime tourism.
"You've got a vessel like this which is actually out of the way. It's stuck here. It's incredible... but it's pretty much hidden."
"I think people need to be able to see this in a more prominent location."
Mr Doudle guided six interstate tourists around the Tacoma last week as part of a nine-day coastal tour of the Eyre Peninsula.
The Tacoma Preservation Society is pushing council to build a community pontoon near the Fisherman's Memorial where the vessel could be moored.
Fellow maritime tourism provider Fred Tucker said the Tacoma's historic status was an asset to the city.
"This [the Tacoma] is the largest still operational heritage fishing boat in Australia. It's just an icon of our forebears in the fishing community. We would like to get this in a prominent position so that visitors could come down to Port Lincoln and see it. It's just a wonderful thing," Mr Tucker said.
Placing the Tacoma by the Fisherman's Memorial would help visitors and tourists understand the commercial fishing industry, Mr Tucker said.
"I think it should sit in front of the Fisherman's Memorial. People come down and they look at the Fisherman's Memorial, and I explain to them why it's here. You've got to remember there's a lot of people in this town who have lost loved ones or family members at sea, and you never get anything back. You don't get a piece of clothing, you don't get a wetsuit, you don't get anything."
"That memorial has been built by the fishing industries in town as a place to go where the family members can remember their lost ones. And it's just a lovely opportunity there to bring people down and talk about the industry and the way it's all put together."
The Tacoma Preservation Society has made sustained appeals to Port Lincoln Council to build a 90-metre community pontoon adjacent to the Fisherman's Memorial in recent years, citing that council controls the lease to much of the water space required to build there.
With the 25-metre Tacoma moored at the proposed pontoon, other maritime tourism providers and members of the community could use the roughly 60 metres of mooring space that would remain, the group said.
The group has also said as much as 80 per cent of funding for the project could be secured through the State Boating Facilities Fund.
A slim majority in previous Port Lincoln City councils have voted the proposal down.
The Tacoma Preservation Society has approached candidates in the upcoming November council election seeking their support for the proposal. The group said if a desirable outcome is not achieved they would consider moving the vessel to Port Fairy or Port Adelaide.
