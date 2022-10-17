Children enjoyed answering a range of different questions from family movie categories to world affairs in Children's University's recent session at Port Lincoln RSL.
The quiz took place at the Port Lincoln RSL branch on Thursday October 13.
Community Engagement Officer for the Children's University in Port Lincoln Dianna Smith said the quiz was a good opportunity for the students to work in teams and enhance their communications skills.
"They are having lots of fun and the questions are geared towards the children," Ms Smith said.
"Some questions are based on popular movies, some are about world affairs that they may see in the media but also just some everyday type questions as well and in particular just a bit of local knowledge as well thrown in."
Ms Smith said each member of the winning team would receive a trophy.
She said Children's University was working to establish partnerships with a number of different organisations, business and industries throughout the community, which has included the RSL.
"It is great because RSL is able to showcase what they have in their own museum and also draw on the knowledge that a lot of the volunteers have here," Ms Smith said.
"It is a wonderful opportunity to share that experience with the younger children and community."
Ms Smith said each student must accumulate 30 hours on their 'Passports to Learning' to achieve graduation.
"It is about trying to tap into different learning experiences, getting out of the class room and trying new things," Ms Smith said.
Ms Smith said there would be other activities run throughout the school holidays, and people can also visit the Children's University website and access a portal to download activities and get involved in local clubs and organisations.
She said an exciting activity coming up would involve Southern Launch visiting who will speak about the exciting and emerging space industries.
Ms Smith said another 'beach detectives' activity was set to take place on the same day in the morning on the foreshore, however, Children's University postponed the beach due to the bad weather.
"We will advise the members when that is happening and that is a focus on marine biology which is important for our local area," Ms Smith said.
School Services Officer at Tumby Bay Area School Ange McCallum said the school had 23 children enrolled in Children's University, and it had provided the students with a good opportunity to do some extra curricular activities.
"The children enjoy getting out and doing things...motivate them to do some activities and give them ideas on activities they could do," Ms McCallum said.
"It gets the children thinking out of the box doing some different activities."
Ms McCallum said each activity was giving students ideas on what job opportunities there are out there for them.
She said the activities were a great opportunity for the students to meet new people.
Cummins Area School year six student Axle Taylor, who was a part of the winning team on the day, said he enjoyed the quiz and had fun working in a team.
"I have met a few new people and made friends," Axle said. "Our team is called team Gus - we named it after our mascot which is a graduating teddy bear."
