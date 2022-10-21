Port Lincoln's Trish Drew has been a foster carer at Aboriginal Family Support Services for the past 10 years.
Ms Drew said she was inspired to be a foster carer by her own children.
"I had four children of my own and I moved back to Port Lincoln after being away for a long time," Ms Drew said.
"I was having trouble getting a job and suddenly I thought 'I love children, let's give it a go.'
Ms Drew said she had developed a passion for foster care, and one of her main goals while looking after the children was to bring happiness to their lives.
"They have been put into care the trauma is there from what their young lives have been through and no child should have to go through that," Ms Drew said.
"We laugh a lot and that is how I wanted my children to have their childhood and that is how I want these children to have it."
Ms Drew said she was currently caring for three children, two were siblings.
"I have got them long term and then I have got another little boy who is just with me for the school holidays."
Ms Drew encouraged other people to become foster carers if they were considering it.
"The boys jump into bed at 7:00pm and there is a knock on my door the next morning, and the next thing there are these two children come in and jump on me - that is how my day starts," Ms Drew said.
Ms Drew said she could not imagine not being a foster carer, as she first started out with an organisation called 'Life Without Barriers' before she transitioned to AFSS who were glad to have her on board as one of their carers.
Ms Drew said she had children coming in for short periods and during emergency situations.
"We have this range of children coming in and out the and some of them were emergency they had just come straight into care and they needed somewhere to be," Ms Drew said.
"Other children were short term they come into care but DCP was working out what was going to happen with them."
Ms Drew said she has taken 20 children into care over the past 10 years.
"At the beginning of last year one boy I was looking after had never met his father and his dad lived in Adelaide," Ms Drew said.
"He ended up meeting his dad for the first time and he was 10 years old and he went to live with his dad, step mum and half sister and that was beautiful."
Ms Drew said some children go into care with family members which is called kinship care, while some others are in foster care until they are 18.
"There are all sorts of different reasons why they are in care," Ms Drew said.
"They are taken out of their family environment and I have no idea how it feels to have that happen but it must be the saddest thing because young children do not have the life experience to rationalise it."
Ms Drew said there was a process people needed to follow to become a foster carer and training courses to do.
"They do look into you as a person...you have to be a reasonable person," Ms Drew said.
"It does not matter what your sexual orientations are or your relationship status...they are dreadfully short of carers so if people are thinking about doing something good that is the way to go."
Ms Drew said she still sees some of the foster care children she used to look after around Port Lincoln.
"They say 'hey Trish how are you' so they are not lost to you and they are always in your heart anyway," Ms Drew said.
Ms Drew said she was fully committed to foster care and had no plans to leave the organisation.
"I think I am reasonably fit and I have got good health so I cannot see why I would not continue."
