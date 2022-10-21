Port Lincoln Times

Local Trish Drew on her journey foster caring for Aboriginal Family Support Services

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:13am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Lincoln's Trish Drew spoke about her decade long journey being a foster carer at Aboriginal Family Support Services. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Port Lincoln's Trish Drew has been a foster carer at Aboriginal Family Support Services for the past 10 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.