Workshops and performances by songwriter and folk performer Bruce Watson will take place this month through the Port Lincoln Cellar Folk Club.
The first song writing workshop will be held at the Anglican Parish Hall in Port Lincoln on Friday October 28, and it will run from 6:00 to 9:00pm.
There will be a Ukulele Workshop for beginners on Saturday October 29 starting at 10:00 and running until11:15am. The intermediate level Ukulele Workshop will take place after at 12:30pm and run until 1:45pm
The performance skill workshop will workshop will be final one for the day starting at 3:00 and running until 4:30pm
Sunday October 30 will see Bruce Watson perform live at the church from 2pm. It will cost Cellar Folk members $5.00 to sign up for the workshops and $15.00 for non-members.
Mr Watson's performance will be free for Cellar Folk Club members and $5.00 non-members.
Mr Watson's performances have been described as "captivating, joyful and engaging" by the club, and he will perform songs with "witty" lyrics and an "energetic" presentation.
He is a masterful craftsman of songs, be they evocative and heart wrenching, or side-splittingly funny.
He is an Australian folk icon. He has received a stack of songwriting awards and had his songs covered by performers of the calibre of Eric Bogle, Joe Dolce, Greg Champion, and many others.
For information and to book a place call M: 0474 101 546
