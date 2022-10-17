Port Lincoln Times

Bruce Watson to perform live and run workshops at Port Lincoln Cellar Folk Club

Updated October 17 2022 - 12:34am, first published 12:30am
Songwriter and folk performer Bruce Watson will be performing live and running workshops through the Port Lincoln Cellar Folk Club. Picture supplied.

Workshops and performances by songwriter and folk performer Bruce Watson will take place this month through the Port Lincoln Cellar Folk Club.

