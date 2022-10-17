The Port Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Business Excellence Awards will have two different award categories at this year's event.
The two new categories will be Primary Producers Excellence Award and the Professional Services Excellence Award. The awards night will take place at the Port Lincoln Hotel on Friday October 28.
Chair of Port Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Sharni-Marie Barney, said it was much easier this year to not have to consider COVID-19 restrictions, and they are looking to fill the room up to full capacity with around 180 people.
Ms Barney said there were over 70 nominations for awards this year.
"The public submit a nomination for a business that they think is excellent in any of the nine categories and then we give the business the opportunity to accept that nomination," Ms Barney said.
"The next step is that we then open up the public voting so the public vote for their favourite business in each category through an online voting system through our website, which happened a few weeks ago."
Ms Barney said around 6000 votes came in, and their votes go towards the People's Choice Awards.
"The third step in the judging process is each business that has been nominated then has to do a written submission that details various things to do with their business and there are a number of questions that they get asked," Ms Barney said.
Ms Barney said four judges then review the submissions and review the business overall and choose the final winners.
"Each award has a specific criteria and there are a number of questions...the judges also have a good look at their businesses from an outside perspective as well," Ms Barney said.
Ms Barney said the Bendigo Bank main Business of Excellence Award is a $2000 cash prize, and the other awards are valued to $1500.
Ms Barney said people would have the opportunity to network with others when they arrive at the Gala Dinner.
"There will be a live band and we are looking to have an art exhibition in the foyer as well to bring in the arts to the awards evening and celebrate the creative arts in the community," Ms Barney said.
"Everyone gets seated after and we have a three course meal provided by the Port Lincoln Hotel."
Ms Barney said awards from different categories would be presented throughout the evening in between meals.
She said guest speaker will be shark attack victim Chris Blowes, who will be speaking about the concepts of fear of failure and overcoming adversity.
"He will speak for about 20 minutes and then we will finish off with the final categories of awards and dessert," Ms Barney said.
"We are aiming to have music and dancing following up at the end of the evening."
Ms Barney said organisers were still looking to sign on sponsors for the event.
"We have got major partners, we have secured our gold sponsors and now we are just asking for silver sponsorship which is a $500 commitment," Ms Barney said.
"Silver sponsors will get social media coverage, they will get a mention on the evening and then we also have on each chair for every person who attends a bag of excellence."
Ms Barney said the bags would have marketing material and a small gift for everyone who attends with each sponsors branding on it.
"It is a really good opportunity to get in front of 200 people who they potentially would not normally reach."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.