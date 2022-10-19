Discover what's on around Eyre Peninsula

TODDLER FUN
Cummins Baby Bounce
Friday, October 21, Cummins School Community Library, 9.30am-10am. All welcome.
LEARN TO SIGN
Auslan Signing
Friday, October 21, Port Lincoln Library, 1pm, learn Auslan signing, call Faye 0419 718 805
COME FOR A RIDE
Bikes by the Bay
Saturday, October 22, Bikes by the Bay, casual bike ride around Tumby Bay from the jetty at 8.30am.
Seed Returns
Seed's Festival
Sunday, October 23, festival of young musicians, aged 8-20 years at Beer Garden Brewing starts midday, tickets $5 online at Sticky Tickets or at the door, bar and kitchen available, presented by Port Lincoln Arts Council.
HAPPY SNAPS
Port Lincoln Camera Club
Monday, October 24, group meeting at Flinders Park at 4pm for photo opportunities, general meeting at 6.45 at the Senior Citizen Hall, bring your computer, all welcome, visit the Port Lincoln Camera Club website.
MUSIC, STORIES
Mainly Music program
Tuesday, October 25, Port Lincoln Salvation Army, 5 Marine Avenue, 10am-11.30am, $3 session, for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers to enjoy music, stories, activities. For information https://www.mainlymusic.org/new-to-mainly-music
QUIZ NIGHT
Port Lincoln Lions Club
Friday, October 28, 7.30pm, Ravendale Sporting Complex; Quiz night, tables of eight, $10 a head, bring nibbles, open bar, tea and coffee, proceeds to Royal Flying Doctors Service, Terry: 0437 499 094.
MUSIC WORKSHOPS
Port Lincoln Cellar Folk Club
Friday, Oct 28 - Sunday Oct 30, music workshops of various skill levels with Bruce Watson at the Anglican Parish Hall, Bruce Watson performs Sunday at 2pm, ring Bec 0474 101 546 to book.
DELICIOUS DELIGHTS
Toolgie Strawberry Fete
Friday, October 28, Tooligie Hall at 6.30pm, adults $18, children $10, schnitzels, salad and sausages for lunch, strawberries with cream or ice cream, raffles, trading table, activities, proceeds to the Tooligie Hall.
TIME TO REMINISCE
Reunion: Custom Credit and CAGA Finance companies
Saturday, October 29, Strathmore Hotel, North Tce, Adelaide; chance to reconnect with old colleagues, contact Richard Hall on 0408 272 070.
