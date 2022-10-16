The third round of the Port Lincoln Cricket Association's McDonald's Twenty20 Cup was played out on Sunday October 16.
Southern Eyre South went head to head with Tod River first at Ravendale Oval, where Southern Eyre South came away with the win by one run, the final scores were 1/54 (14.2) to 10/53 (19).
Tasman and Charlton were the next to go into battle at Ravendale, as Charlton won by a run adn the final scores were 10/104 (19.3) to 1/105 (17.4).
Colts, Rovers and Wayback all had the bye.
The first round of the finals series will take place on Saturday October 29. Two more rounds of finals will follow.
The first round of the Port Lincoln Cricket season was also held on Saturday, as Charlton and Tod River battled it out at Poole Oval, as Charlton won by 172 runs.
The final scores for the match were Charlton 3/282 (45) to Tod River 10/110 (25.3).
Wayback and Tasman played each other in the first round at Ravendale, as Tasman won by two runs.
The final scores were Wayback 10/155 (44.4) to Tasman 9/157 (40).
