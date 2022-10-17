Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Golfer Greg Cotton gets a hole in one during stableford on Saturday

By Ross Sharrad
Updated October 17 2022 - 12:25am, first published 12:17am
Greg Cotton scored a hole in one at Port Lincoln Golf Club's stableford on Saturday. Picture supplied.

With the completion of seven straight events programmed during Golf and Seafood Week, this last week saw another seven days scheduled for Club competitions - another record broken.

