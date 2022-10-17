With the completion of seven straight events programmed during Golf and Seafood Week, this last week saw another seven days scheduled for Club competitions - another record broken.
One of this week's highlights included a hole in one from Greg Cotton during Saturday's stableford.
October 15
Saturday's Stableford round saw 71 men and 13 women taking part.
There were seven visitors, from Coffin Bay, Mari Park Casuarina and The Vines Reynella.
42 Stableford points was the benchmark, with Warren Rosman winning A Grade with this score, closely followed by Norm Marks on 41.
Dave Batterbury also had 42 points to win B Grade from Greg Hughes on 38, and Tyron George won C Grade with 39 from Dave Bellchambers on 37.
Rundpwns went to Haydn Myers 39, Chris Baird and Mike Freeman 38, and Brenton Lees, Ryan Lack and Rex Martin all scoring 36 points.
NTP Winners were Greg Cotton with his ace on the sixth hole, Don Henson, Shaun Thomas, Boyd McCurry, Todd George and Warren Rosman.
October 14
Friday evenings Teams Event over nine holes has commenced but it's not too late to enter as a Team or an individual for the rest of Daylight Savings.
For further details contact Josh Hausler at shoggs82@icloud.com . This competition is very popular as an end-of-week night out.
October 13
Ten women played a Par competition on Thursday, sponsored by Spot On Fishing.
Liz Weatherspoon counted out Kaye Jaensch with -2 to win, with rundowns awarded to Heather Darley -3 and Diana Laube -4. Rhondda Mayfield won the NTP competition.
October 12
Wednesday 's Men's Mid-Week competition attracted 73 players.
The A Grade winner was Codey Marchesi with 39 Stableford points from Taylor Ford on 37.
Juri Berzins won B Grade with 39 from Tony Dragun on 38, and Kade Dufek had the score of the day to win C Grade with 40 points from Peter Leahy on 39.
Rundowns went to Bill Healey 39, Dave Bellchambers 38, Jack Huphries, Chris Cottrell and Tim Robinson on 37 and Grant Bamber on 36.
Brenton George eagled the second hole to win the Eagles' Nest and birdies were scored by Codey Marchesi, Greg Barry, Barry Tattersall, Kris Bunder and Mark Cooper.
NTP Winners were Norm Marks, Peter Kenny, Rob Jumphries, Ben Jaensch, Mark Cooper and Phil Rawling.
October 11
The first Tuesday Twilight event for the season saw Deb Sykes with 21 points winning from Ash Durdin 21 over the ten holes played.
October 10
The Seniors' competition was held on Monday with Brenton George on 33 winning from Wayne Smith on 32.
October 9
Sunday's Stableford event was won by Paul Oldacre with 35, from Mike Freeman on 34 on a countback from Dan Brown.
