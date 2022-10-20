Centacare is expanding

First established in Port Pirie in 1995, Centacare Catholic Country SA (CCCSA) has since expanded its services on the Eyre Peninsula and beyond, providing the community with the care and support that people need. Striving to provide sustainable services, their wish is to maintain and create vibrancy and innovation amongst locals by engaging diverse staff.
With one staff member, and one program, the doors to the Port Lincoln office were first opened in 1997. Now in 2022, Centacare in Port Lincoln offers more than 10 programs, employing 20 staff and one volunteer. They are hoping to welcome more people to their team.
The services in Port Lincoln include out of home care, family and relationships counselling, low intensity mental health support, financial counselling and emergency relief and employee assistance programs. Centacare is at the forefront of the community in the provision of social services.
Centacare's Port Lincoln Manager, Nicole Linsell said staff were dedicated to helping people within the community.
"CCCSA is a Catholic organisation that provides services to some of the most vulnerable people within the community. We are a service that people reach out to when they need support and we work to treat all people with dignity and respect."
The Port Lincoln team is now recruiting, and on October 27 will be hosting a recruitment drive in the media room at the Nautilus Theatre, showcasing how Centacare operates and the services it offers.
"Centacare is currently experiencing growth locally in the Port Lincoln region and with new programs brings new opportunities for local people," Manager for People and Culture, Sarah Fay said.
"Throughout the day we will have different staff available to talk to potential candidates who may be interested in applying for roles with CCCSA. Anyone in the community is welcome to come and see us on the day."
"CCCSA offers flexible, family oriented working arrangements, salary packaging arrangements, competitive remuneration and opportunities for professional development."
CEO Dr. Jen Cleary said, "We have a great office in Port Lincoln and are committed to the community, and to local employment. We want to make sure the people we employ live where they work and work where they live. That is the thought behind the recruitment day - it is a chance to be open with the community and let them know what we do."
