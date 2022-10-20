Port Lincoln Times

Centacare is expanding

October 20 2022 - 12:22am
Belinda Reynolds, Rhianna Cherini, Dana Kurovec, Katie McClure. For more information go to cccsa.org.au or call 8683 0733. Picture supplied.

First established in Port Pirie in 1995, Centacare Catholic Country SA (CCCSA) has since expanded its services on the Eyre Peninsula and beyond, providing the community with the care and support that people need. Striving to provide sustainable services, their wish is to maintain and create vibrancy and innovation amongst locals by engaging diverse staff.

