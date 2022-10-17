Port Neill have held a successful Men's Triples tournament played in ideal conditions.
The picturesque green was filled with 16 teams who came from ten clubs, Coffin Bay, Port Lincoln, Kirton Point, Cummins, Tumby Bay, Kimba, Cowell, Cleve, Arno Bay and Port Neill.
Quality Wool were the major sponsors of the day, with other sponsors being Elders Insurance and Quinn Transport, both from Cleve, Port Neill Post and Trade and Arrunga Ag from Ungarra.
Each team played four games of ten ends under the guidance of tournament director Murray Mason.
The deserved winners of the day winning all four games were Tom Kontis from Kirton Point, Rob Grose and Charlie Dunn skipper from Port Neill.
Charlie was unable to play the second half of the day and was substituted by Denis Darling.
Runners up winning three games and a drawn game were Peter Allen and Dene Kimber from Tumby Bay and Port Neill's Kym Shepherd skipper. In third place were Chris Darby, Peter Shepperd and Paul Philips skipper from Coffin Bay.
Thank you to those who catered for the day and all members who assisted.
