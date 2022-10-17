Port Lincoln Times

Kirton Point's men's bowls team victorious at tournament in Port Neill

Updated October 17 2022 - 1:05am, first published 12:54am
Sponsor of the Men's Bowls tournament in Port Neil Ben Price (left) from Quality Wool with Tom Kontis from the winning mens triples Kirton Point team alongside Rob Grose and Denis Darling from Port Neill. Absent Charlie Dunn. Picture supplied.

Port Neill have held a successful Men's Triples tournament played in ideal conditions.

