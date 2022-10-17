Cummins Dr Gerard Quigley received the ACRRM-RDAA Peter Graham 'Cohuna' Award for 2022.
Dr Quigley has been serving the community of Cummins for over 30 years, and he was presented with the award at a conference dinner in Canberra on Friday October 14.
The award is presented annually by the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine (ACRRM) and Rural Doctors Association of Australia (RDAA), and it recognises rural doctors who provide "outstanding" advocacy and medical service to their community.
It has been awarded each year since 2008 in memory of the late Dr Peter Graham, who served the Cohuna community in rural Victoria for 48 years.
ACRRM immediate past President, Dr Sarah Chalmers, said Dr Quigley was highly deserving of the award, due to his dedication and commitment he has shown in caring for people in Cummins and surrounding towns.
"During that time, he has provided comprehensive general practice care at his Lower Eyre Family Practice, emergency and inpatient care at Cummins and District Memorial Hospital, and ongoing care of the local aged care residents," Dr Chalmers said.
"He has worked hard to ensure that the hospital can continue to provide 24 hour emergency care, including general medicine, day surgery, outpatients and palliative care. As such, he is regularly on-call to attend the hospital, both during the day and overnight."
Dr Chalmers said Dr Quigley had also provided anaesthetic services at the hospital and 24/7 on-call obstetric services until the hospital's maternity unit closed.
She said although he had worked as the solo in Cummins a lot of the time, he has been a long-term supervisor of GP Registrars, and has created a training environment while they undertake advanced GP training.
"Dr Quigley also has a long tradition of training medical students in Cummins, at both his general practice and the hospital," Dr Chalmers aid.
"Due to the high-quality learning he had been providing to sixth year medical students, the Adelaide Rural Clinical School approached him a few years ago to widen this to include fifth year medical students."
Dr Chalmers said the students involved in this said they had a great learning experience during this time in Cummins.
"It cannot be underestimated how many future doctors Gerard has encouraged to seriously consider a rural medical career through the quality learning experience he has provided - this is a legacy that deserves significant recognition in itself," Dr Chalmers said.
Dr Quigley said he was surprised when he got the phone call that he would be receiving the award.
"I am aware of previous recipients of the Award and the many Rural Generalists who contribute to their communities, and I feel honoured to have been nominated," Dr Quigley said.
"My own journey through rural practice has seen my interests change and the focus of my practice vary over time, but I have developed a strong relationship with the community I work in."
Dr Quigley said he was pleased to be working in a community like Cummins where people have shown respect towards him.
"Working on the Lower Eyre Peninsula has given me the opportunity to build a robust healthcare team and contribute to education and training at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels," Dr Quigley said.
"I cannot imagine working in another role that would give me the same rewards while allowing the opportunities to raise a family in a great rural community."
Dr Quigley said his family and the community are what keeps him in his role, and that being a Rural Generalist is "the best career in Medicine."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.