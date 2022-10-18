Port Lincoln Times

Coffin Bay garden 'Fiddlestix' open to the public at event this month

Updated October 19 2022 - 3:38am, first published October 18 2022 - 11:30pm
Owners of 'Fiddlestix' garden in Coffin Bay in Helen and Mike Bowyer welcome the public to visit their garden at an event at the end of the month. Picture supplied.

Organisers at Open Gardens SA have described the garden at a property in Coffin Bay called 'Fiddlestix' as amazing and full of surprises, as an open garden day will be held there at the end of the month.

Local News

