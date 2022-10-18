Organisers at Open Gardens SA have described the garden at a property in Coffin Bay called 'Fiddlestix' as amazing and full of surprises, as an open garden day will be held there at the end of the month.
The open garden day will be held on Saturday October 29 to Sunday October 30 from 10am to 4:30pm on both days.
The entry fee is $10 for adults, under 18 year olds enter for free and it is $8 for some concessions. The address is 58 Holly Rise, Coffin Bay.
Owners of the property in Helen and Mike Bowyer have requested that funds generated throughout the day would be allocated to Coffin Bay Progress Association.
Tea, coffee and light lunches will be available throughout the day, and there will be plant sales on site as well.
Kids' craft tank will be there for children to get creative with their own handiworks.
Open Gardens SA has put out a message that there are some uneven pathways and narrow paths at the property which are suitable for prams but not wheelchairs.
Fiddlestix is located on exposed rocky limestone hill with "harsh" growing conditions. Open Gardens SA has described the owners as resourceful, as they have added quirky collectables, found objects and bright mosaics.
The organisation stated this has added interest and fun to the garden.
Open Gardens SA stated the "eye-catching" colourful 'bottle wall' has made it a unique space.
There are sizable structures made of recycled materials which mingle with "unusual" containers overflowing with succulents.
There is the sunken mosaic wine garden, the iron bed with its blanket of succulent stripes, the rusty car filled with flowers, the arbour made of bicycle wheels covered in vivid red flowering passionflower vine, the original outback dunny which was once a part of the local store, the firepit area complete with a barbed wire chandelier and the fairy garden with activities for children.
Over the 'zebra crossing' in the driveway is the large-scale limestone labyrinth, the chook palace with a playground and dust bath and a vegie garden with large arbours and raised beds, fruit trees and vines, all fenced to keep the kangaroos outside.
There is are two new features to the garden which is the 'Great Wall of Coffin Bay' built with three truckloads of posts and beams from the recently dismantled local jetty.
The other is the rose garden with the massed planting of spring flowering perennials adds colour and contrasts to the many varied succulents and foliage plants.
