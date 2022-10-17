Port Lincoln Times

Squaws take the win over Shields in the first round of Port Lincoln softball

Updated October 18 2022 - 3:18am, first published October 17 2022 - 10:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Lincoln and Districts Softball Association held its first round this week, as the Squaws defeated Shields 15-3 in the grand final rematch. Picture file.

Port Lincoln and Districts Softball Association held its first round this week, as the Squaws defeated Shields 15-3 in the grand final rematch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.