Port Lincoln and Districts Softball Association held its first round this week, as the Squaws defeated Shields 15-3 in the grand final rematch.
A grade
Squaws def Shields 15-3
Grand final re-match here.
Both sides were a tad nervous in the batting arena for the first three digs with Squaws only adding two runs in the first three digs, Shields yet to add to their tally.
The only highlight seen here was Squaws' Alana Jantke's big tonk to Left field bringing in a big homerun in her first go at bat.
Shields' Eliza Hartwich getting in on the action for her team with a nice safe hit to left, unfortunately a fly hit by the next batter deemed her out at first base running back on the hop.
The third innings saw Squaws gain their biggest haul in the game. 10 runs made here with outfield hits coming from Jacinta Packer, Alana Jantke, Kia Bascomb, Jaclyn Hage and Ella Blewit.
This helped to bring the runners around the bases nicely. Shields having no such luck as the fly ball fairy was proving to be painful.
Shields came back fighting in the fourth dig however, Melissa Balek enjoying a two base bomb hit to left field, Eliza Hartwich hitting well again, this time out to centerfield, Shannon Carr also enjoying a safe hit to left to help the black and gold's add three big ones in this dig.
Squaws were able to reply with three runs of their own with a great homerun hit coming from Kia Bascomb out to left field.
In the fifth and final innings, Squaws lower order failed to put ball to bat as Shields pitcher Danni Miegel pushed the nitrous button and struck out two Squaws batters before any further damage could be done.
Squaw's pitcher Alana Jantke followed suit with some of her own pitching prowess, and struck out two of Shields' batters in the fifth and final with no safe hits for Shields in this final dig.
Best at Bat for the day was Alana Jantke with three from fourth for Squaws and Eliza Hartwich from Shields who had two from third in her batting endeavours.
Karina Weisz for Shields taking nine firm outs at first base in the field for the game, both pitchers for each side scoring two strikeouts for the game.
Roadrunners def Eagles 21- 0
Roadies got off to another good start in the A grade with Milly Morton hitting her first of two home runs for the day.
There was then safe hits down the book until some nice catches in the outfield and a strike out to Hayley Wiseman on the pitches plate and Eagles were up to bat.
Great to see Sam Higgins and Mary McCarthy back out on the diamond again - who both connected bat to ball with some nice hits, but Roadies fielding was slick and the outs came quickly.
Roadies batters were again finding the spots in the field, but great direction in the field from Eagles Higgins eventually saw Roadies sent back to field.
Eagles were doing what they could to get runners around, but couldn't quite cross home plate. Roadies batted out the rest of the game, which included a home run to Tessa Rusden until time and game was called.
B Grade
Squaws def Shields 13-6
Squaws off to a bone shaking start to plonk nine biggies in their first dig at bat.
Cate Pearce and Tiarna Stoetzer the batting queens in this dig with double bagger bangers to left field to bring the runners in.
Shannon Carr and Tara Welsh batting well for Shields in the first dig saw the black and gold's bring in three handy ones.
It was Shields that kept their momentum going in the second innings. They shut Squaws batters down before a run was to be had, and added a further two to their tally as Shannon Carr again took her role in the batter's box seriously.
Suzanne Scanlon delighted in the third innings with a juicy hit to left field that saw her with a stand up double, two added here for the red and whites. Shields shying away in this dig, their lower order struggling for safe hits.
The fourth innings saw Tiarna Stoetzer batting well again along with Jakoda Skinn who both enjoyed safe outfield hits.
Yet it was Marlee Anderson's impressive smash out to right field that bought her homerun glory to help Squaws add another two here. Shields were unable to reply in this innings with no further jelly beans to be put in their jar.
The same occurred for both teams in the fifth and final dig, sides put away with no run glory.
Impressive pitching by Squaws Suzanne Scanlon to strike out two of Shields' batters, Raquel Polomka trying her hardest to hit out safely to left field for her team to be left stranded on base.
Squaws now having their share of the fly ball fairy with nil runs added to their tally.
Best at Bat was Jakoda Skinn from Squaws with three from three, Shannon Carr and Raquel Polomka from Shields both two from three safe hits.
Suzanne Scanlon pitching superbly for the first game of the season with four strikouts and Cate Pearce with seven outs at first base, both from Squaws.
Roadrunners def Eagles 19-1
Roadies B grade got off to a good start with Tanya Habner hitting a big left field home run.
Donna Bowey and Emily Pobke followed suit and also got right around the bags despite tight fielding pressure from Eagles.
Eagles were three up three down at their first bat, but some great fielding saw a brilliant double play from Daranee Kahplong and Rahni Wiseman combining to get the outs with some Roadrunners confusion on bases.
Eagles got a run in on their next bat but were soon back out in the field which saw Roadrunners bat away for the rest of the game, which included a home run to Bronwyn Warland.
U16's
Shields def Squaws 12-10
Some very young under 16's and fill ins were needed for this match due to school holidays, but what a tight game.
Squaws off to a great start as they amassed five big ones in the first batting dig as Codee Wheare hit safely for the red and whites.
Shields taking advantage from a few pitching errors from Squaws as they gained five of their own, young Hudson Howie being the batter for his crew as he tonked one out to right field to bring some runners in.
Mahlia Vlassco stood up in the box for the red and whites in the second as she hit nicely out to centerfield to help her team add another five, Shields watched the pitching well with some batters received walks before Hudson Howie locked and loaded again to smash out a big home run with another safe hit to right field to bring in five as well for the black and gold's.
Squaws sent back to the bench with not a run to be had in their last chance, the scores being even with Shields now going in for their last bat.
Squaws Ella Simpson gaining her radar vision from the pitchers plate to strike out two at this stage, Squaws had a few fumbles in the field in which Shields pounced on and were able to cross another two safely over home plate to run away with the spoils.
Best at bat was young gun from Shields Hudson Howie with a perfect two from two including his homerun glory.
Ella Simpson from Squaws proved best in field with four strikeouts for the game.
Roadrunners def Eagles 16-6
The juniors got off to a great start to the season in a game that despite the score felt like it was much closer.
Roadrunners got off to a good start getting five runs in with hits to Tanayah D'Agostini, Jess Woolford and Lily O'Leary.
Change of sides and Eagles had some nice hits but a beautiful pick up by Georgie O'Leary at second base got the first out and Roadies got the next two outs quickly.
Ella Wiseman hit a nice home run in the fourth dig to help her side get some runs on the board.
It was a great display of sportsmanship from both sides with Roadies helping with players and lots of encouragement for great plays from both sides.
Exciting to see some new players in both teams' aswell giving softball a go.
