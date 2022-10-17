Williams Boxing Gym in Port Lincoln had four fighters competing in the recent Boxing SA state titles in Adelaide on the weekend.
Fights were held on Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16. There were four match ups from Williams boxing gym on the night.
Coach Scott Williams, who also fought, said other fighters included James McFadzean, who had to go up a weight class division, as well as Joe Brendall and Riley Hutchings.
Williams said McFadzean's first fight, which was the semi final, went for three rounds on Saturday night. McFadzean stopped his opponent in the second fight in the second round to win the state title while fighting in the above 92kg category.
Williams said his own fight on Saturday was against an older fighter in the 80kg division which he won by decision.
He said Hutchings lost his fight on Sunday by a close decision, and Brendall had a special bout on Sunday as well against a smaller fighter which went to decision that did not his way.
Williams had the task of coaching the other fighters, as he coached all the way up to the eighth fight before having to go down to prepare for his fight, which was the 25th fight for the night for a 10:30pm start.
"I am proud of the team for their preparation and their dedication," Williams said.
Williams said the team had fight camps held in the early hours of the morning throughout the weeks leading up, as well as night training and sparring to prepare.
Williams commended his own coach Peter Williams on his values and the way he helps his fighters prepare.
He said he was glad to see him come to the fights to pass his knowledge onto young fighters.
Williams said he would be nominating his fighters for future Boxing SA events if they were prepared to fight.
He said he has got plans to fight in the Australian Masters next year.
"I would like to go back and get my gold medal as I missed out last time," Williams said.
Williams thanked the local community and all of Williams Boxing Gym's sponsors for their support.
He said in preparing for this bout, he had to lose 11kg to make weight.
"I do it over a period of time and it is pretty safe but this time it was more relaxed for me," Williams said.
"My opponent was a lot taller and a lot longer so I just had to adjust my fight plan."
