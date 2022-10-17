Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln boxers Scott Williams and James McFadzean win state titles

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 18 2022 - 9:20am, first published October 17 2022 - 11:25pm
Port Lincoln boxer Scott Williams (left) training with coach Peter Williams at Williams boxing gym - Williams and James McFadzean won their fights to come away with state titles on the weekend. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Williams Boxing Gym in Port Lincoln had four fighters competing in the recent Boxing SA state titles in Adelaide on the weekend.

