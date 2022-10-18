Accommodation is a two faceted matter. Tourist accommodation is hard to find unless long booking times are made. Council has previously been speaking at length with the South Australian Tourism Commission and Federal and other State identities to attract investment into Port Lincoln to cover future tourist accommodation needs. Housing accommodation is also of concern, not only for Port Lincoln but for most regional areas in South Australia. While the matter is essentially a State issue, Council has been in discussions with the relevant State authorities to explain our accommodation issues and to request attention to our issues. This is a work in progress.