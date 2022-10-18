Two candidates are standing for Mayor in the Port Lincoln City Council Elections this November. Incumbent Mayor Brad Flaherty faces former Area Councillor Diana Mislov for the top job.
In the lead up to the election, Port Lincoln Times asked both candidates what they thought on a range of local issues. We present the first portion of the candidate's responses here. Names and reposes are presented in ballot order.
What kind of property development would you like to see at the SA Health Building on Tasman Terrace that the State Government plans to sell in 2023?
Brad Flaherty
This will be determined by whoever buys the property and compliant with any planning requirements. If it was to be a multi story building though, then it would be good to see retail on the ground floor with some office and apartment accommodation on the other floors.
Diana Mislov
Subject to building approvals, stakeholder analysis and engagement, the street level could include accessible shop fronts for both retail and office application, with art, shade, seating and greenery to attract customers. Additional level/s of accommodation and/or corporate offices, and consideration of tiered or underground carparking, an innovative, energy efficient, sustainable building, with design elements that complement our foreshore.
What is your position on the proposal from the Tacoma Preservation Society that council should apply for state funding for a community jetty development at the Port Lincoln Marina?
Brad Flaherty
While the current elected body is in caretaker mode, I will restrict my perspectives on this issue, except to say that this matter has been heard by previous Councils and this current Council. If the matter where to be raised again for the new Council - then any determination would be made by them.
Diana Mislov
I would like to work with all the stakeholders, for the best outcomes for Port Lincoln. I support the pontoon proposal, which would restore public access close to the marina waterways, and provide an opportunity to build on nautical tourism incorporating the Fishermen's Memorial, and Marina Hotel. I believe that the pontoon would attract funding, and be a great asset for the area, particularly for passenger transfer, the regatta and visiting vessels, connecting back to our fishing industry.
What role do you think council should play in improving rental availability in Port Lincoln, especially as the city heads into tourist season and more seasonal workers are expected?
Brad Flaherty
Accommodation is a two faceted matter. Tourist accommodation is hard to find unless long booking times are made. Council has previously been speaking at length with the South Australian Tourism Commission and Federal and other State identities to attract investment into Port Lincoln to cover future tourist accommodation needs. Housing accommodation is also of concern, not only for Port Lincoln but for most regional areas in South Australia. While the matter is essentially a State issue, Council has been in discussions with the relevant State authorities to explain our accommodation issues and to request attention to our issues. This is a work in progress.
Diana Mislov
With stakeholders, analysis on current housing occupancy should be undertaken, to determine how many idle or empty properties are in the city and what our expansion needs are, to attract and retain families, skilled, seasonal and migrant workers, and visitors to the city. There may be potential to offer incentives to property owners willing to move their homes into the market. Lobbying State and Federal government for the creation of additional affordable housing, or advocating for development partnerships with them, may also be a solution.
Candidate Diana Mislov wished to note: "The answers have provided are my personal opinion only, and have been made without the benefit of knowing Council's position. My opinion may change, subject to new information being presented to me."
