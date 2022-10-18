Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln's James McFadzean on his bout in Adelaide to win state title

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 18 2022 - 5:27am, first published 2:12am
Boxers James McFadzean (left) and Scott Williams train at Williams Boxing Gym - McFadzean won both his fights over two days on the weekend in Adelaide to win Boxing SA state title. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Williams Boxing Gym fighter James McFadzean won both his fights in Adelaide at Boxing SA's event to take out the state title.

