Williams Boxing Gym fighter James McFadzean won both his fights in Adelaide at Boxing SA's event to take out the state title.
McFadzean said competing for the state title was a big test, as it was the first time he had to fight back to back over two days.
"The first fight was tough as it went the full distance with a heavy opponent but the second one was the cream on the cake," McFadzean said.
McFadzean said he focused on being quick in the ring, and he worked to use his agility to his advantage.
"I like to go out pretty aggressive but it was good to shut him down in the second."
McFadzean said he was approached by Peter Williams about having a fight a few years ago, and it was not long after that conversation he began training.
"We have been doing lots of rounds and just built up from there a lot of discipline, a lot of learning curves and training," McFadzean said.
"I had a grid iron background back 10 years ago and I had a bit of time off the contact sport but this was the next best thing."
McFadzean said he would recommend the sport of boxing to young people, as he believes it teaches individuals about discipline.
Peter Williams said he was proud of everyone who fought on the weekend, and how important the gym had been for his young fighters for different reasons, one of them being benefitting their mental health.
"I handed over the gym to Scott and he has done extremely well," Williams said.
Williams said he works hard to instill what his fighters are coming up against.
"You do not over pressurise them and you try and keep them calm and make them aware of what they are in for," Williams said.
Williams said he is always inviting new fighters to come into the gym and start training.
"I love contacting the guys that have been here even from 45 years ago, I still contact the guys."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.