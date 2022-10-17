Port Lincoln Times

Southern Launch states exclusion areas for safety ahead of second launch

Updated October 18 2022 - 2:58am, first published October 17 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Launch has stated what its exclusion areas will be to work to ensure public safety for the second launch of the Eco Test campaign. Picture supplied.

Southern Launch has stated what its exclusion areas will be to work to ensure public safety for the second launch of the Eco Test campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.