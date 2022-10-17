Southern Launch has stated what its exclusion areas will be to work to ensure public safety for the second launch of the Eco Test campaign.
The second launch of the campaign will launch from Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex next month, as the exclusion areas will cover land, air and sea to ensure public safety.
An exclusion area will be established around Southern Launch's Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex on land.
Southern launch has stated the exclusion area does not extend beyond the private land used by the organisation for launch activities.
Southern Launch will collaborate with the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) to establish a Temporary Restricted Area (TRA) that will be in place in the air during the launch campaign.
The TRA will apply to aircraft and drone users of the airspace, and information on the TRA will be published through Airservices Australia.
Southern Launch has worked with the Government of South Australia to establish an Aquatic Activity License that temporarily restricts access to the coastal waters around the launch complex on any planned day of launch.
Southern launch has stated this will be in place for as short a time as possible while maintaining public safety.
Downrange maritime risk over the Southern Ocean will be bounded by a Notice to Mariners which will be published by the Australian Hydrographic Office. Fishery Bay is not included in any launch exclusion areas.
Southern Launch Chief executive Lloyd Damp said the restricted areas for the launch campaigns are granted by government bodies at a local, state and federal level.
"We work closely with regulators, commercial air and marine operators to design the most efficient safety exclusion zones around our launch sites that enable ongoing access to recreational facilities while also maintaining commercial operations in the area," Mr Damp said.
Southern Launch stated it has engaged and consulted with key industry advocacy groups in aiming to minimise the impact on the local aquaculture industry.
Mr Lloyd said the team at Southern Launch has been appreciative of the collaborative approach by the local fishing industry in the lead up to this launch.
"It shows that the space industry and aquaculture industry can work alongside each other to bring a new industry and local jobs to the Eyre Peninsula economy," Mr Lloyd said.
Southern Launch has a dedicated Area Controller that communicates with airspace users and commercial maritime operators on the day of launch to help them navigate around the restricted areas.
Public viewing areas of the launch will be located at a safe distance from the launch facilities. Follow Southern Launch social media pages for the most up-to-date information
