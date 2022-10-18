The Lincoln Auto Club's 'Show and Shine' event returned to the Port Lincoln foreshore last weekend after a two-year hiatus.
An estimated crowd of more than three thousand people attended the six-hour family day in sunny weather.
"It was obvious members were keen to show off their pride and joy, and a rare beautiful spring day gave them that opportunity", Club spokesperson Hilton Trigg said.
"Whilst most of the over 200 classic exhibits were local Club vehicles, it was great to have the support from the other EP car clubs of Tumby Bay, Whyalla and Kimba."
Event Coordinator Rick Price said the previous record number of vehicles at Lincoln Show and Shines was about 130, but that record had now been surpassed.
"We exceeded 200 on this occasion."
Attendance from members of the community was also at a record high.
"In the past we've had one or two Show and Shines where there's been a cruise ship in town and we've had a lot of people. There's very little doubt the crowd this weekend exceeded those times."
An array of heavy transport prime movers added to the display, along with motorcycles and model aircraft. Entertainment continued throughout the day with live music synonymous with the classic car era.
Mr Price said the first-time attendance of the prime movers "added another dimension," and that the Model Aerosport Club's display of about 20 aircraft was "certainly of interest."
"The unexpected appearance of James Hart practicing his acrobatics over the bay was another highlight," Mr Price said.
The club is now looking to next year.
"The community support received will give the Club confidence in planning the format and timing of next year's event," Mr Trigg said.
"The support we had from the community and vehicle owners was exceptional. We look forward to bringing it back next year," Mr Price said.
