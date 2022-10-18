A variety of different fish were caught throughout the week within a range of areas across the region.
West Coast
Whilst we have not had any reports this week, plenty of anglers are heading up to the far west in the next few weeks.
From the last few reports, they can expect to find a few small mulloway, plenty of gummies and maybe a few large tailor.
The bays along the coast have been fishing well for king george whiting, silver trevally, garfish, snook and salmon trout.
The surf beaches are all holding Salmon between 1 and 4Kg.
Offshore from Elliston is really good for nannys, blue morwong and a few samsonfish.
Coffin Bay
King george whiting are spread right throughout the bay and out at Farm Beach.
Plenty of them a re legal, but you need to measure them. Goolwa cockles or fresh local squid have been the best baits.
There are plenty of gummy sharks in the bay and right along the west coast. Salmon baits are the best option for them.
Speaking of salmon, there are plenty of them up to 40cm in the bay, along with snook, garfish, silver trevally and tommys.
Kingfish have been reported around most of the bay, but as usual, they are very hard to tempt into biting anything.
Offshore from Coffins has been excellent for a mixed bag while drifting over the reefs.
Nannygai to 60cm, blue morwong to 70cm, school and gummy sharks and a few samsonfish have been landed on jigs and baits.
Almonta and Gunyah beaches are holding schools of salmon. Some of the schools have been trout sized fish, others have been 3Kf fish.
Port Lincoln
King george whiting are starting to be caught in Proper bay consistently on goolwa cockles and Local prawn baits.
The area between Horse Rock and the Monument has been fishing well for Whiting to 40cm. Other good areas have been Thistle Is, Carcase, Taylors lumps and Island, September Beach, Boston Island and the North Shore.
Other options around the local bays are garfish(try around Billy Lights and Stenross), squid (North Shields, Boston Is, Louth Bay jetty, Lincoln town jetty and Snooks Landing), salmon trout (everywhere) and snook (the brothers and Grantham Is).
Blue swimmer crabs have been sighted in a few areas around Proper and Boston Bays. Big gennies(Females) have been seen in shallow water after dark, so the males won't be too far behind them.
Offshore has seen some good catches of Nannygai, Blue Morwong, Sweep, big Zebra fish and Silver Trevally around the Islands and reefs.
Tumby Bay
King george whiting, snook, squid and large silver trevally continue to be caught out at the group.
Goolwa cockles and squid have been the best baits for the Whiting. Some big snook and salmon have been caught while trolling diving lures like the Daiwa Double Clutch and Yozuri Crystal Minnows.
Closer to town, the Jetty has been closed due to safety concerns, so fishing from the foreshore for yellowfin whiting, king george whiting and a few tommys may be the best option.
Squid, tommys and a few nice king george whiting have been caught by boaties in the bay around the Island.
Port Neil
Boaties have reported a few nice king george whiting, squid and salmon trout in the area.
Fishing in 2-4 meters for whiting and squid early or late in the day has proven the best time.
Cowell
Yellowfin whiting, garfish and a few blue swimmer crabs have been reported in the harbour.
