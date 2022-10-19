Two veteran councillors retiring today have shared their experiences working in local government over the last 12 years, saying they are pleased to see more young people standing for council.
Faye Davis and Peter Jolley have each been on Port Lincoln City Council for 12 years, and said the demographic of council and requirements placed on councillors has changed a lot in that time.
"When I started it was an older council than we have now. We've got a much more representative group probably than when I started," Peter Jolley said.
That representative demographic has helped lead to new ideas, Mr Jolley said.
"I think the progressive nature of council has grown in the 12 years I've been involved. The youth on council and the ideas that they've brought have invigorated council."
A desire to hand the reins over to a younger generation is partly behind Councillor Faye Davis' decision to retire.
"I suppose the age that I'm at now, it is time for me to step back, and I'm looking forward to seeing some younger faces in council." Ms Davis said.
Both councillors said requirements for council operations had grown more stringent during their time in the chamber.
"The governance and requirements that state and federal government have put into local government are enormous. The processes have increased and placed a huge demand on staff," Ms Davis said.
While increased governance requirements may have increased pressure on council staff, the level of training newly elected members received at the start of their term had evolved to better prepare those fresh to government, Mr Jolley said.
"With each term of council, they've increased the amount of training that's gone with the role. So to start with you just got all this legal stuff that you kind of had a semi-clue about... then you kind of learned as you went from that point on."
"But now I think the orientation and the training is much more vigorous. And so you come in a lot better prepared than when I started 12 years ago."
Better training may not necessarily make the job easier, and councillors spoke about the complexities of local government issues.
"The asset management is very important in how we sustain the things that we have as a community that we are responsible for - to be maintained, to be built, to be demolished from a budget from ratepayers," Ms Davis said.
"Quite often a community member will have a wishlist, and quite often that wishlist is very exciting, but how do you sustain the operational costs? The maintenance in years to come?"
Mr Jolley said the need to comply with regulations is the unseen hand that slows council operations down.
"The wheels of council turn as quickly as the wheels of council can turn."
"The procedures you have to follow if you're going to bring a group in if they're going to do any work in our township, you've got to use the right procurement methods and all that sort of stuff. All of those things take time to get in place."
The complexities of city jurisdictions can also lead to exasperation among both councillors and members of the community.
"It's frustrating. It's frustrating also that there are people in the community that dont understand for example that we don't own all the roads in Port Lincoln. All the feeder roads are controlled by state government, and the worst roads in Port Lincoln are those ones controlled by state government," Mr Jolley said.
"People quite quickly point the bone at council on those sort of issues, and we try and explain that, but people only feel the pothole they're going over at the time."
Mr Davis and Mr Jolley said they believed the outgoing council had been a strong one.
"The broad skill set that we have in this council chamber at the moment is amazing. They are very committed people that sit in this chamber. It hasn't always been like that in the past, but we have a very good team here who consider very seriously each and every decision," Ms Davis said.
"They are heading in a very positive direction, and the CEO that we've got is a fabulous CEO. I would be investing in youth as well. There's some good young people that are putting their hand up in the election," Mr Jolley said.
Those coming into council after elections in November could look forward to a high workload.
"You have to do a lot of reading, because the agendas, sometimes you've got like 300 odd pages of reading to do to prepare for a meeting," Mr Jolley said.
"You've got to learn to read quickly and pick out the bones to pile up the key aspects of what it's about, to be able to ask questions and make sensible decisions."
Each councillor reflected on what was important to them. For Ms Davies, that was an open community where people felt empowered to build their knowledge of local government and its decisions.
"One of the things that's always been important to me is to ask the question. Ask a question! It doesn't matter if you think other people know the answer and you might sound dumb. There's nothing wrong with it. If you don't ask the question, you don't know. And that goes for the elected members, the staff, and the ratepayers."
"No question is too silly. I think we all need to remember that in life. Because if we don't ask a question, we don't learn, we don't know," Ms Davies said.
For Mr Jolley, it was important ideas were fully fleshed out before decisions were made.
"The reason I joined council was to ensure good decisions were made based on good argument."
"Particularly when people are getting rate rises, when we're investing people's money into infrastructure and stuff like that. It was important to me to ensure that the debate was vigorous... to make sure that good decisions were made."
