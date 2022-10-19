House of the Week | Versatile family home

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
This spectacular 2009 home may look like a townhouse, but offers far more. It boasts sensational ocean and city views, with the night lights of Port Lincoln providing a breathtaking backdrop from the balcony. Luxury living is to be enjoyed in this fantastic, private property on approximately 345m2, along the highly regarded residential location, Hilltop Drive.
First impressions always count, and with a wide welcoming entrance leading through the spacious open floor plan, you know you are walking into something special. Four beautiful bedrooms, all with robe options, three bathrooms, and the main bedroom with a walk in robe and ensuite. Desired tall ceilings are throughout both the ground and upper level, wide halls and features modern lighting fixtures with inbuilt shelving, all enhancing that first impression.
Not one, but two quality kitchens each with stainless steel appliances, large pantry and great storage options, allowing easy and convenient entertaining regardless if you are downstairs or upstairs.
With such a versatile floor plan, the options with this home are endless, whether it be for separate shared family living, AirBnB or a brilliant fixed term rental. Living in a beautiful seaside town such as Port Lincoln, can only be completed with your own personal and private sea views. The home has this and a whole lot more.
