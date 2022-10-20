Port Lincoln Times

Foodbank works with local agencies to help the community

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 20 2022 - 4:49am, first published 2:20am
Uniting SA volunteer Renae Evans (left) with Foodbank worker Travis Nash at the Foodbank pop up shop this morning were both teams were working together to create awareness around Anti Poverty Week. Picture Tristan Tobin.

The team at Foodbank were raising awareness around Anti Poverty Week at its pop up shop, as Uniting Country SA and Aboriginal Family Support Service also jumped on board.

