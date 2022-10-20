The team at Foodbank were raising awareness around Anti Poverty Week at its pop up shop, as Uniting Country SA and Aboriginal Family Support Service also jumped on board.
Anit Poverty Week runs from October 16-22. Foodbank worker Travis Nash said he had been involved in Foodbank for the past six months, and that he was surrounded by a great team.
"I call them my angels because without them this would not be happening," Mr Nash said.
Mr Nash said Uniting Country SA had been spreading the message around Anti Poverty Week through Foodbank and were handing out packages that had cook books with easy to follow recipes.
He said AFFS had also donated meals in jars that were being handed out with the packages.
"They have come up with packages about how to do more with less so there is a cook book that they have created for simpler meals that use less items and feed more," Mr Nash said.
Mr Nash said some food at the pop up store had been donated by agencies and businesses in Port Lincoln connected to Foodbank. The Foodbank also receives grocery items from the Foodbank warehouse which is located in Whyalla.
He said he was hoping Foodbank would eventually turn into a permanent store in Port Lincoln.
"Every second week people come in and they buy their groceries from us with either a customer paid or agency voucher," Mr Nash said.
"That is valued up to whatever their circumstances could be, for example how many children they have in their family."
Mr Nash said the groceries were sold at a lesser price than in local supermarkets.
"We get donated a lot of fresh fruit and vegetables and a lot of donated bread," Mr Nash said.
"Those are the items that we give away for free...you do not have to have a voucher to get that."
Mr Nash said Foodbank had passed on its vouchers to multiple agencies around Port Lincoln to distribute.
"We try to make sure that we target those agencies that do outreach work like Centrecare, Aboriginal Family Support Services, Red Cross and Uniting Country SA," Mr Nash said.
Mr Nash said Foodbank and the other organisations involved were trying to help people out where they could as people face tough times.
"We try to give that advice on what you can do with less - that is the kind of education that I want to be giving out to the community," Mr Nash said.
"You do not know what you do not know and a lot of families are not educated in how to do more with less and that is why they struggle and why they need help now and then."
Mr Nash said to have a permanent base in Port Lincoln would mean having more community involvement in Foodbank, and creating more community awareness around the importance of the organisation and the role it plays in the community.
"We have people come in regularly that do need assistance and having a shop will allow us to open more days and allow us to give back more," Mr Nash said.
For community or business enquiries regarding Foodbank, please contact Travis Nash at Redcross Port Lincoln.
