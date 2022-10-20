Lincoln Orienteers wrapped up its 44th season and its awards evening where stand out orienteers were recognised.
Lincoln Orienteers 2022 AGM and Awards Evening was held at the Wheatsheaf Hotel, North Shields.
One of only two regional SA orienteering clubs, Lincoln's club includes competitors aged from under eight to well into their 80s, who compete at around 15 local events each season.
The sport of orienteering involves participants who work individually or in groups, navigating their way around a course marked on a map using a compass as an aid.
Orienteering events offer participants five or six courses at different levels. Participants have the option to walk or run or combine both.
Lincoln Orienteers organises five street park events between February and March.
The program presents 10 cross country events during winter and spring which are held on private property or in national parks across lower Eyre Peninsula.
The club uses electronic timing systems, and the 2024 SA Championships will be hosted by Lincoln Orienteers.
Typically an orienteering map covers two to six square kilometres of terrain.
The 2022 season saw events on maps at various locations including Kapinnie Lakes, Mourilya, Wanna, Stamford Beach, Log Hut Gully and Mena View.
Next season will include events at Cape Donington, Mount Dutton, The Sandmine (adjacent Coffin Bay National Park), Louth Bay and Gurra Yarda.
Lincoln Orienteers has thanked all landholders involved, as well as the large group of volunteers who fufill different roles which include course planners, mappers, catering and technical assistants.
The club is also grateful for the ongoing support of Major sponsor, Bendigo Bank.
Award winners for the 2022 season included Sienna White who was crowned best junior female.
Lincoln Orienteers had recognised White as a quick competitor with emerging technical skills who has moved successfully to longer and harder courses.
Best Junior Male was Austin Clem, who represented SA at the Australian Championships this year.
Best Senior Female was Alison Hoopmann, who was described by the club as a skilled endurance runner who relishes competition.
Tim Ashman was described as a consistent performer at the highest levels within SA and nationally which earned him best senior male
Jack Hocking was presented with most improved junior, as Lincoln Orienteers stated he would confidently graduate to longer and harder courses next year.
Most Improved Senior was Darren Goodwin, for whom the complexities of map reading, route choice and navigation are finally becoming sorted, as stated by Lincoln Orienteers.
White also received the Hasty Hare Award for fastest kilometre rate for the season for her run at Mourilya.
Golden Tortoise Award for the longest time to successfully compete an individual course was presented to Kadek Pantiyasa.
Lincoln Orienteers stated it was his persistence and endurance that saw him get through a difficult course at Casuarina Ridge, near Whyalla.
Barb Beitz Award for services to the club was presented to both Sharron Noske and David Winters, for their behind-the-scenes support around event planning through publicity and communications.
Orienteering stalwarts Phil, Elise and Austin Clem and Tim Ashman competed in state and national orienteering carnivals in Queensland and Victoria.
Lincoln Orienteers has had between 40 and 80 participants at each event.
If anyone is interested in joining Lincoln Orienteers next season, please call Club President Phil Clem on 0488 456 656, or follow us on Facebook or on our website https://www.lincolnorienteers.com.au/
