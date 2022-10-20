Port Lincoln Times

Lincoln Orienteers awarded at recent event following 44th season

Updated October 20 2022 - 6:34am, first published 5:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lincoln Orienteers wrapped up its 44th season and its awards evening where stand out orienteers were recognised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.