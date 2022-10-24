Adelaide Crows players will be visiting Port Lincoln to run a junior football clinic and join in with the Eyre Peninsula Crows Supporters Group Christmas Show in November.
Adelaide Football Club players Taylor Walker and Riley Thilthorpe will be running a Kick for Kids Junior Coaching Clinic for boys and girls aged 12 to 16 years at Ravendale Sporting Complex on Sunday November 13.
The clinic is open to Members of EPCSG for free and non members must pay $15 to participate.
President of the Eyre Peninsula Crows Supporters Group Janice Regan said children must register to participate, and people can call 0428823490 between the hours 6-7pm Monday - Wednesday to register.
"There are very limited spots so if anyone misses out they can always come out for a look," Ms Regan said.
"Check in for those participating will be at 10am and there will be a photograph/signing opportunity at 11.30 for around 30minutes."
Ms Regan said there would be giveaways during the clinic. She thanked the Tasman Football Club for their ongoing assistance.
"Eyre Peninsula Crows Supporter Group will the welcome Walker and Thilthorpe to attend their Christmas Show to be held at the Ravendale Sporting Complex Clubrooms from 12pm," Ms Regan said.
"There are only a few tickets left available and people can purchase tickets by contacting Michelle on 0418822017."
Ms Regan said people must order their tickets in advance, as they will not be on available on the day.
"A two course lunch will be catered by Damian Mrdjen, and prices to attend are $30 Adult, $20 for Child aged 10-14 years and $12 for ages 2-9," Ms Regan said.
"There will be interviews with both players and a short Q and A session."
She said there would be opportunities throughout the afternoon for both players to move around to each table to speak with attendees and have photos.
Ms Regan said there would be door prizes, giveaways, an auction of memorabilia and more at the Christmas show.
"There will be a Visit from Michael of Wild on Eyre who will educate the children on our native furry friends and reptiles," Ms Regan said.
"Father Christmas will drop in to give the attending children their Christmas gift assisted by Taylor and Riley."
She said all funds raised from the day and auctions would be allocated back into the Eyre Peninsula Crows Supporters Group to be used for future local events and coaching clinics for both boy and girl juniors.
Ms Regan said she wanted to thank the support from local businesses.
"Their contributions towards our fundraising and this Clinic/Christmas Event has been mammoth," Ms Regan said.
"Without their support we would not be in the position to bring these elite Sportspersons to the Country to assist the development of our Junior Players."
