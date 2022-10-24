Port Lincoln Times

Adelaide Football Club players Taylor Walker and Riley Thilthorpe to visit the region

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 25 2022 - 2:20am, first published October 24 2022 - 11:57pm
President of the Eyre Peninsula Crows Supporters Group Janice Regan said Adelaide Crows players Taylor Walker and Riley Thilthorpe will be running a junior football clinic and they will be attending the group's Christmas show next month. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Adelaide Crows players will be visiting Port Lincoln to run a junior football clinic and join in with the Eyre Peninsula Crows Supporters Group Christmas Show in November.

