The Port Lincoln Yacht Club had 20 boats on the water at its open day, ranging from small dinghies to large keel boats.
Vice commodore of the Port Lincoln Yacht Club Hayden McFarlane said members experienced pleasant weather for sailing with light winds on the day.
"We had guests from the Cruising Yacht Club of South Australia and from the Royal South Australian Yacht Squadron representing their clubs," Mr McFarlane said.
"We also had Port Lincoln Mayor Brad Flaherty on board the official boat for the day along with several members of the yacht club executive committee."
Mr McFarlane said the open day was held to officially launch the season, as members also conducted a sail past where all the boats acknowledge the commodore and the commodore acknowledges all the boats.
He said this was followed by a short race called the Commodore's Cup, and in the afternoon all sailors got together at the club and a dinner to officially launch the season.
The first day of the sailing began on Saturday October 22 which would involve the first race of the season
Mr McFarlane said the club had its 'Come and Try Day' planned for the following day, however the weather forced the club to postpone, and the committee were yet to decide on another day for the event.
"We try and encourage some new people to come and try the sport of sailing," Mr McFarlane said.
"There are events on the water every week from here on through until the end of the season."
Mr McFarlane said if people want to become involved in sailing, the club would put them in touch with an owner of a boat looking for a crew.
"The big boats are always looking for people to crew their boats so if you are interested in it the club can put you in touch," Mr McFarlane said.
