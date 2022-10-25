Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Yacht Club launch 2022/2023 season through open day

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 25 2022 - 3:47am, first published 12:34am
The Port Lincoln Yacht Club had 20 boats involved in its open day to launch the season. Picture supplied.

The Port Lincoln Yacht Club had 20 boats on the water at its open day, ranging from small dinghies to large keel boats.

