The National Emergency Management Agency ran Community Outreach Events to pass on information to different towns in throughout the Eyre Peninsula on how to get through difficult periods.
Events were held in Lock on Tuesday October 18, Cummins on Wednesday October 19 and then Port Lincoln on Wednesday October 20.
Recovery Support Officer Justine Major said the agency operates through an emergency management cycle, which includes preparedness, prevention response and recovery.
She said the Community Outreach events had been based around prevention and preparedness workshops.
"We have had some really challenging times in recent years and we want to make sure the community is ready and receive the most amount of information and the relevant support to be best prepared for what may be coming," Ms Major said.
The Community Outreach Event in Lock provided information around bio security and helping people put plans in place.
"We are looking at some bushfire hazards in Port Lincoln as we are coming into bushfire season and we are helping people become ready for that," Ms Major said.
"We saw small business that were severely impacted by COVID-19, so we wanted to provide information around making sure your business is able to cope with change, whether from changes in legislation or impacts that happen in society."
Ms Major said Red Cross would be covering mental health during the event and being mentally prepared for challenges life can throw.
She said the Bushfire Community Legal team were there to help people ensure they have the correct insurance in place.
"We have tried to tailor the information to what suits the region the best so we have had more of an agricultural focus out in Lock and Cummins," Ms Major said.
"Coming into Port Lincoln we have a focus on small business."
Ms Major said attendees had the opportunity to connect with guest speakers from each of these organisations following their presentations and have the option to make an appointment with them and make a plan.
Ms Major said Rural Business Service, which was at all the events, had a small business financial councilling service that small business owners can connect with.
She said the agency works with response agencies when these situations occur, including State Emergency Service and Country Fire Service.
"From a government perspective our role is to look at what additional services they might need, what additional support there is above and beyond what the state might normally have capacity to manage," Ms Major said.
"Then we go into our recovery phase. When an event does happen state agencies have the lead for recovery, but again, if the event ends up being bigger than what the states capacity is, we are able to provide additional support."
Ms Major said the agency helps asses the impacts on the ground these situations have had on people in the communities and the services they provide.
"We sit on recovery committees in the regions and we have recovery support officers based in each of the regions," Ms Major said.
Ms Major said these Community Outreach events were a part of a pilot program which had been run out of ten sites around South Australia.
"We are doing it at a variety of different levels so these ones are aimed at community and making sure community have access to the information," Ms Major said.
"We will then run more events at an agency level which involves working with the service agencies and making sure they are well connected."
Ms Major said the agency is planning on running Community Outreach events in the Barossa, the Mid North and areas within the Adelaide Hills.
She said the agency would decide on a focus for each of the different townships depending on what the findings are and the feedback the agency receives, with the potential for the program to go national.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.