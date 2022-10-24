Port Lincoln Times

The National Emergency Management Agency run Community Outreach Events

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 25 2022 - 12:02am, first published October 24 2022 - 11:30pm
Recovery support officer Justine Major (left), Holly McCoy from Community Bushfire Legal, Jemma Gilland from Red Cross, Lisa Kerslake from State Emergency Service, Kylie Kleinig from Country Fire Service and Chris Fitzgerald from Rural Business Services at the first Community Outreach Event on the Eyre Peninsula in Lock. Picture supplied.

The National Emergency Management Agency ran Community Outreach Events to pass on information to different towns in throughout the Eyre Peninsula on how to get through difficult periods.

