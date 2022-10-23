Former Lincoln South player and now 2022 SANFL premiership player for Norwood Ben Jarvis and fellow premiership player Josh Richards visited the region this week on their premiership cup tour.
Both players were at a special event at the Lincoln South Football Club on Friday October 21 as part of the premiership cup tour, where they connected with locals and asked questions during a Q and A session at the club.
Jarvis said it was a surreal feeling to win the premiership with Norwood, and was proud to play for a club with a such a rich history.
"I think a lot of people had us down and out there early during the grand final but we just stuck to the system and got the job done," Jarvis said.
"Coming back to Norwood for me was a pretty easy decision as I grew up in a Norwood zone so coming back here was always easy for me."
Jarvis said it was nice to come back to Lincoln South Football Club where his father is still the president of the club.
"It is always nice getting back and I do not do it as much as I would like," Jarvis said.
Jarvis said he had enjoyed playing alongside a number of different players at the Norwood Football Club who are from the Eyre Peninsula as well, and that he would love to continue to play for Norwood in the coming seasons.
"I would like to finish my playing career at Norwood, it is such a great club to be at and such a great family there to me," Jarvis said.
Jarvis said with Norwood being in an Eyre Peninsula zone, it was nice to give back to the region through the premiership cup tour.
"They have put a lot of time into the club especially during COVID-19 so bringing the cup and showing it around to them is something that we want to do and I am glad to be here for it," Jarvis said.
Richards said to win the premiership with the team was special after coming through the ranks in the junior program and working his way through to the seniors to play league football.
"To do that with a few guys I have grown up with is pretty amazing feeling but during the grand final it was pretty tough in that last quarter," Richards said.
"But we managed to get the choccies in the end."
Richards said it was a big achievement for the team who were a very young group with very few players over the age of 25.
"A lot of guys were less experienced in finals which is pretty special that we work together and managed to get the win," Richards said.
Richards said he always loves coming to Port Lincoln and visiting towns throughout the Eyre Peninsula and connecting with locals.
"I have a lot of mates that I have made from school and footy as well now," Richards said.
Richards said he has grown up with the Norwood Football Club, and is "thrilled" to go on again next season, with a goal of going for back to back premiership wins.
"I am a pretty quiet guy and to have a relationship with our coach Twigg is pretty special," Richards said.
"He gets to know each person before footy and it is probably something that I have really loved about him as a coach."
Richards said Twigg gets a buy in from all the players and every player just wants to play for the club.
"That is pretty special to do with such a young group so it has been an amazing year," Richards said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.