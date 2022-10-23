Port Lincoln Times

Norwood premiership players visit the region and connect with locals

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 24 2022 - 3:20am, first published October 23 2022 - 11:00pm
Norwood premiership players Josh Richards (left) and Ben Jarvis were at an event at Lincoln South Football Club as part of their premiership cup tour. Picture Tristan Tobin.

Former Lincoln South player and now 2022 SANFL premiership player for Norwood Ben Jarvis and fellow premiership player Josh Richards visited the region this week on their premiership cup tour.

