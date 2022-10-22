Isolated blackout leaves 120 Port Lincoln residents without power

Over 120 Port Lincoln residents were left without power on Saturday night after an isolated blackout.
The outage began at 4.45pm, affecting residences near or between Oxford Terrace, Ocean Avenue and Hermitage Crescent.
A notification from SA Power Networks said the blackout had been caused by damage to equipment and crews were working to restore power.
Social media posts by locals on Saturday night indicated the outage was taking crews longer than anticipated to repair, with screenshots showing SA Power Networks' estimated restoration times had slipped from 9pm to 10.30pm.
Social media screenshots also indicated the reported number of residents impacted had swelled from 94 to 122 over the course of the evening, with later reports including more houses along Ocean Avenue.
The outage left some residents on social media wondering what had caused the damage to power equipment, with only mild wind and some rain forecast for Saturday night.
